GIVING
Beverly-based Full Circle Earth has received a grant from the Beverly Whole Foods Market Community Giving Program. The grant, in the amount of $2,982, will be applied to the organization’s general operating budget to complete the construction of a hoop house at 36 Foster St. in Beverly. This facility will serve as a community resource providing information about organic land care and native plants, as well as educational programs focused on reducing chemical pesticides and herbicides from our environment. For more information about Full Circle Earth, visit https://www.fullcircleearth.org.
PEOPLE
Salem resident Ellen Fleming Clark has joined the board of Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus. A client executive at a S&P 500 technology company, Fleming Clark served as finance director for Congresswoman Carol Shea Porter (New Hampshire First District).
***
Topsfield native and Peabody resident Jamieson Wicks has been named North Shore Community College’s (NSCC) new Assistant Vice President for Facilities Operations and Services. Prior to being named AVP, he was NSCC’s Director of Facilities, and in his new role he'll be responsible for the development and improvement of all NSCC facility infrastructure including new construction, renovation, and programmatic needs. In addition, he will be responsible for all facilities-related capital planning with outside architects, engineers, house doctor firms, and state agencies to forward the college's strategic vision.
***
MILESTONES
The Town of Danvers has received the Government Finance Officers Association's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year 2022 budget document, an honor enjoyed by less than 5% of municipalities. The GFOA Budget Award reflects the highest principles of governmental budgeting and compliance with nationally recognized guidelines, including a budget that serves effectively as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device.
“As an elected official, learning of this award reinforces my confidence that our community’s finances are being managed professionally and effectively,” said Select Board Chair Gardner Trask, III.