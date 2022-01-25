PEOPLE
Sheryl Shinn has been named to the senior position of Chief Information Officer at the North Shore Bank, responsible for enhancing the Information Technology strategy to meet the bank’s objectives, as well as implementing practical, customer focused solutions through technology, while effectively executing the bank’s digital transformation strategies. Shinn had previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer for Farm Credit Financial Partners, Inc..
Salem State University has received a 'Leading by Example Award' from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The award recognizes State and Municipal Leaders for Clean Energy Efforts. One of eleven Massachusetts state agencies recognized by the Baker-Polito Administration for leadership in promoting initiatives that reduce environmental impacts and associated energy costs of state operations., The award was accepted by Tara Gallagher, Salem State sustainability and EH&S coordinator, at the 15th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony at UMass Lowell’s University Crossing last month.