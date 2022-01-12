***
Gloucester native Alexandra Costanzo has joined the Danvers office of Mortgage Network, Inc., as a loan officer and sales assistant. An experienced finance professional, previously serving as a financial services associate with TD Bank, Costanzo will be responsible for helping statewide borrowers with their home financing needs. A member of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, she graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Ashley Santana has been named Branch Manager of the North Shore Bank’s Middleton office, replacing Maria Silva who recently retired after twenty years with the bank. Before joining North Shore Bank, Santana worked as a Branch Manager for Citizens Bank. She currently attends Southern New Hampshire University where she is studying Political Science, and when completed intends to further her education with a Juris Doctorate degree in Real Estate Law.
Realtor® Char Glessner has been named Vice President at J Barrett & Company in the agency’s Ipswich office. Char, who is part of the newly formed real estate team of Hackett & Glessner with Vice President & Realtor® Binni Hackett, began her career in real estate in 2016 following her return to the North Shore after several years in Europe and Asia. She started working with Binni to meet the growing needs of her business and their extensive knowledge of real estate and the area has proved to be a great success.
Beverly resident Shane R. Goodrich has been named a partner at Morgan, Brown and Joy, a leading Boston employment law firm. Recognized by Super Lawyers as a “Rising Star,”and by Best Lawyers as “One to Watch” he represents employers in labor and employment litigation situations, including claims of discrimination, retaliation, harassment, wage and hour violations, wrongful terminations, and contract disputes.
