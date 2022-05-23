Memorial Day Weekend 2022 Events on the North Shore
DANVERS: Monday, May 30
The Annual Danvers Memorial Day Parade and Town Hall Ceremony is set for Monday, May 30. Parade starts at 9 a.m. followed by the Town Hall Ceremony at 10 a.m. Richard A. Greenlaw, a US Army veteran, is this year's Grand Marshal. and the parade will follow its traditional route, with stops and placement of wreaths at the Porter Cemetery on High Street and the Memorial Flagpole site in Danvers Square. All Danvers veterans are invited to march in the parade. Unable to march? A handicapped accessible trolley will be available at Town Hall. The Danvers High School Marching Band and Chamber Singers will perform. Guest Speaker is Rev. Michael J. Doyle, Capt. US Navy (Ret), and Pastor of St. Mary of the Annunciation Church. If rain, cancelation notice will be posted at: www.danversma.gov by 7 a.m. on May 30th. Questions? Contact Kelley Rayos-Teixeira at 978-777-0001 x3025 or Dick Moody at 978-836-2395.
A reviewing stand will be at the corner of Elm and Essex streets. The Memorial Day exercise will commence at Town Hall upon parade completion, with performances by the Danvers High Marching Band and local students, and a guest speaker. Any veterans interested in marching arrive at 8:30. A handicapped-accessible trolley will be available at Town Hall for those unable to march.
Location: Danvers Town Hall 978-777-0001 x3025
###
SALEM: Sunday, May 29, Monday, 30
- 10am - St. Mary’s Cemetery Ceremony
- 11am - P.L.A.V. Maritime Ceremony at Winter Island
- Noon - Memorial Mass at St. John Paul II of Divine Mercy Shrine on St. Peter Street
Monday, May 30, 2022
- 11am - Greenlaw Cemetary
Guest Speaker will be WWII USMC veteran Lawrence Kirby
Platoon Sergeant Kirby participated in the Pacific Theatre battles on Guam, Bougainville, and Iwo Jima
SATV will prerecord the event accessed at https://www.youtube.com/user/salemtv1
Sunday, May 29,10 a.m., The Salem Memorial Day Parade Schedule is as follows:
10am, St. Mary’s Cemetery Ceremony: 11 a.m. P.L.A.V. Maritime Ceremony at Winter Island: 12 noon - Memorial Mass at St. John Paul II of Divine Mercy Shrine on St. Peter Street
Monday, May 30, 11am - Greenlaw Cemetary Guest Speaker will be WWII USMC veteran Lawrence Kirby Platoon Sergeant Kirby participated in the Pacific Theatre battles on Guam, Bougainville, and Iwo Jima
SATV will prerecord the event accessed at https://www.youtube.com/user/salemtv1
Beverly celebrated Memorial Day early this year with a Memorial Day ceremony at Independence Park last Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by a parade.
###
PEABODY:
Monday morning Peabody
PEABODY, MA — Peabody's traditional Memorial Day parade and City Hall ceremony will mark a return for 2022.
The city will host the parade that begins at the intersection of Washington Street and Allens Lane at 11 a.m.
The parade proceeds down Washington St., turns west on Main Street to City Hall. Washington Street and stretches of Main Street and Lowell Street will be closed to traffic.
To Host Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony The Monday morning parade will be followed by a City Hall ceremony honoring fallen heroes.
###
WENHAM:
10:15 - Cheeseman Memorial at Pingree Field
11:00 - Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial
12:00 - Refreshments/Lunch at the Fire House
###
TOPSFIELD:
Monday, May 30, 9 a.m., Topsfield Memorial Day Parade— The annual Memorial Day Parade starts on Grove Street and continues along Main Street to the Veterans Memorial Green for a service in front of the Town Library. The parade reforms, and will continue to Pine Grove Cemetery for another service. All residents and especially military families are invited and encouraged to attend. The Proctor School Band will perform. Phone: 978.887.1500 Link(s): Memorial Day Parade in Topsfield
###
SAUGUS: Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 12 noon
the Saugus Veteran's Council as we welcome Commander Billie Farrell, US Navy, to Saugus! Commander Farrell is the first female Commanding Officer of USS Constitution, our Ship of State, in the 224 years of its existence. The parade will begin at Anna Parker Playground at 10:00 AM and proceed through Cliftondale to Central Street to Winter Street to the Veterans lot at Riverside Cemetery for our Memorial Day ceremony.
###
MARBLEHEAD:
Marblehead's Memorial Day activities start at an 8am muster and service at Clark's Landing, where Veterans leave from the Old Town House on Washington Street march along Pleasant Street to Memorial Park. The main parade begins and participants will march the following route:
- Spring Street to Elm
- Left onto Cressey Street to Green Street
- Left on Turner Road to Waterside Cemetery
There will be a second service at Waterside for final presentations with speaker Mike Brophy
###
HAMILTON:
Hamilton’s American Legion A.P. Gardner Post 194 host the annual parade. Marchers will assemble and step off the parade from Town Hall to the Soldiers Monument, then to Hamilton Cemetery for a short ceremony. The parade continues to Town Hall, the Community House, Patton Park, and ends at the Legion Post with a reading of deceased members/veterans.