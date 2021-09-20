Ipswich Aware Candlelight Vigil
The fourth Ipswich Aware Candlelight Vigil will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Center Green, next to Ipswich Visitor Center, to remember those lost to overdose, and rally through a sharing of stories, music, and resources in support of those struggling with addiction and their families. Ipswich Aware is a community based non-profit coalition working to bring resources and education programs to the greater Ipswich community to promote awareness, education, and prevention of substance abuse in our town. We strive to reduce the stigma of addiction. For more information, visit: www.ipswichaware.org or contact Ilia Stacy, Executive Director at ipswichaware@gmail.com or 978-867-1037. If weather is questionable, check Ipswich Aware Facebook Page.
Blockchain and Crypto and NFTs—Oh My!
On Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m., join digital security expert Mark Horvath at the Salem Athenaum, 337 Essex Street in Salem and learn about the whole new world of Blockchain and Crypto currency. A Senior Director at Gartner, a technology consulting and advisory firm, Horvath — who has a BS in Physics from Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. in Astronomy from the University of Massachusetts— specializes in secure application development, quantum computing, and post-quantum encryption and advises clients on how to improve their software development processes. Suggested Donation: $10 members, $15 non-members. Register at: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eijgs8560b5bc022&oseq=&c=&ch=. For more information, call 978-744-2540, or visit.
Volunteer Drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilies. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
Marblehead School of Ballet turns 50
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new season of workshops and classes to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. Choose from ballet to ballroom dancing, live online, or in-studio at 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Special workshops spotlight 1) Broadway in the ‘Theater Arts Workshop’, a six weeks with Karen Marie Pisani, former Dance Captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line, Sept. 22 — Oct. 27, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. 2) Modern Dance Technique with Ivan Korn, music fundamentals of beat and rhythm and phrasing. Students, 12 + develop choreographic technique, Saturdays, Oct. 2 — 23, 11:30—1 p.m.
3) Monthly Dance Adventure. World dance workshop includes Balinese, Peruvian Baroque, and Spanish Andalusian Escuela Bolera). Monthly, Mondays, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. All levels students 12+ welcome. Register at: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Questions? 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com. For classes and all other information, visit: bit.ly/MSBschedule.
Black American Literature Lecture series
The Peabody Institute Library once again welcomes Professor Theo Theoharis for a 4-week discussion series on Black American Literature and poetry, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. starting on Oct. 13, in the Sutton Room. On topic will be ‘Giovanni’s Room’ by James Baldwin, and poems from The Penguin Anthology of 20th Century American Poetry, available for check out at the Public Services Desk at the Main Library.The Lecture Series has been a favorite in the past and we’re excited to bring it back, but please note: masks are still required. Advance registration is required –for one class or the whole series— at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/black-american-literature-series-with-theo-theoharis-5/. Questions? Contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian, at 978-531-0100 x17, or: gtoth@noblenet.org.
The music of Civil Rights
On Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a Zoom Program with educator, arranger, composer, and director, Galen Abdur-Razzaq. ‘Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement by Flutejuice Productions. This ‘Wrap Around’ program combines a lecture with flute prelude performed by Abdur-Razzaq, and chronicles music from the turn of the century to present day, highlighting artists and their music, influences, and struggles, as well as jazz’s role in advocacy of and funding for the Civil Rights movement through events such as the Freedom Rides and the 1963 March on Washington. A Q&A will follow. Hosted on Zoom and sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. registration for thisevent is required at: danverslibrary.org.
Jewish Book Month Speaker Series
The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore’s Jewish Book Month Speaker Series begins on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with in-person, virtual and hybrid events through Nov. 16,
with eleven events featuring award-winning, bestselling, and popular authors discussing their recent books and life-experiences. The series includes historic novels, heartfelt memoirs, stories of heroic survival, stirring and inspiring novels, and an expert’s look into Israel’s start-up success.Tickets range in price as some events will be presented in-person, some virtual, some hybrid, and some include wining and dining, and even, in once case, Mahjong! For individual event ticket pricing visit: JCCNS.ORG/jewish-book-month. A discounted ticket package is available for all 11 events for $150 JCCNS Members/$165 Community.) For reservations and complete details of all guest speakers, topics and event dates and times, visit: JCCNS.ORG.
Education Fund Grants available
Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is accepting applications for Education Fund Grants for Salem educational programs, teachers, and organizations. These small grants provide supplemental education funding for local needs and funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. For information and application, www.salem.com/scholarship, click the “Education Fund Application”button on the left side of the page. Questions? Contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-619-5600. Please note; Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends.
Discover Your Rainbow with Ariela HaLevi
Lappin Foundation welcome the community to ‘Discover Your Rainbow,’ a Rosh Chodesh (new month) celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. EST on Zoom. Ariela HaLevi, Director of Healing, Intuitive Guide and Energy Healer of Soul Centered will will guide us to discover the blessings and spiritual messages of the rainbow and the significance of the rainbow in our own lives. The program is free and all are welcome. Register for the Zoom link at Lappin Foundation.org. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at 978- 740-4431 or email: sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Salem State University’s new Bachelor of Liberal Studies Major
Salem State University is launching a new, flexible academic major in liberal studies, providing an interdisciplinary curriculum, in response to many student needs and allows for a degree completion option at Salem State. It will benefit traditional, transfer and adult learners looking to develop knowledge across a variety of academic areas and grow as creative and critical thinkers. The major is primarily designed to meet the needs of learners with some prior college credits or students who have changed majors and are seeking a pathway to integrate what they have learned and graduate on time, and is offered by the interdisciplinary studies department. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/interdisciplinarystudies or contact Chair Duclos-Orsello at educlosorsello@salemstate.edu or 978-542-6354.
City of Salem Fall Street Sweeping Schedule
The City of Salem’s fall street sweeping in residential neighborhoods is currently taking place on both sides of the street same day, with 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. no parking/tow zone signage, and will run through Monday, Sept. 27. Entrance corridor sweeping runs from Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 7. To find a specific street sweeping date, locate what zone your street is in on the 2021 Fall Street Sweeping Schedule. Monday sweep schedules are for the preceding Friday’s trash day. Street sweeping schedules can be found at www.salem.com/streetsweeping, at the DPS office on 5 Jefferson Avenue, City Hall, and the Salem Public Library. There is also a searchable map at www.salem.com/streetsweeping. There will be NO sweeping on Monday, Sept.6. This neighborhood will be swept on Monday, September 27. Residents will be able to use entrance corridor streets as alternative parking areas on the day of their neighborhood sweep. Entrance corridor streets are Boston St., Bridge St., Essex St. (from Boston St. to North/Summer St.), Lafayette St. (from Derby St. to Marblehead line), Loring Ave., and North St. For the 2021 entrance corridor sweeping schedule visit: www.salem.com/streetsweeping.
Salem Cultural Council LCC Grant Program
Applications are now open for the Salem Cultural Council LCC Grant Program, which has been allotted $25,400.00 in state funding to regrant back out into the Salem Community. The SCC is currently seeking applications that align with the theme:
Uplifting a Healthy Resilient Community. Priority will also go to to projects that help Salem thrive during a period when the cultural community is looking to a brighter more creative future. Applicants should reside, work, have an organization in Salem or an established partnership with an organization based in Salem.
For guidelines and criteria, visit the online application portal at https://massculturalcouncil.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp
For previously funded projects, visit: https://salemculturalcouncil.wordpress.com/
Applications must be made digitally (no hard copy accepted) and deadline for submission is Friday, October 15, 2021 by 11:59pm
Questions? Email: SalemCulturalCouncil@salem.com
Give blood, get free hair cut
The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. More donations are needed to meet the critical ongoing demand as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19. In thanks, those who come to give blood or platelets from Sept. 1 through 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. You may schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Salem High School ‘mass class’ reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 & 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email your
class representative for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Ipswich offers third Pfizer dose vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
English Language Conversations
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of free English Conversation Circles starting starting in October. The weekly one hour sessins are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more inforamtion, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Care Dimensions Zoom support groups
Care Dimensions will host free Zoom support groups on the following dates and times: For Young Adults who’ve lost a parent, Wednesdays, to Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register by Sept. 8 with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100: Living with Loss: Understanding the Grief Journey One Year Later, Monday, Sept. 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; register by Sept. 14. with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100. Loss of Adult Child, Wednesdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Eight-week virtual group via Zoom. Register by Sept. 22 with Maria Perry at 978-774-5100. Please note: you may also registerfor all groups by emailing: MPerry@CareDimensions.org .
Beverly Bootstraps expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561, or visit:
Phil Vassar tops Topsfield fair playbill
The 203rd Topsfield Fair welcomes the return of country music hit maker, Phil Vassar, on Friday, Oct. 8. The fair, which this year runs from Oct. 2 to 11, will offer the concert for free with paid fair admission on the Grandstand stage at 7 p.m. It will be Just Another Day in Paradise when Vassar performs many of his chart topping hits including Carlene, American Child, and Six Pack Summer, along with hits he wrote for Tim McGraw (For a Little While, My Next Thirty Years), Jo Dee Messina (Bye, Bye, I’m Alright), Collin Ray (Little Red Rodeo), and Alan Jackson (Right on the Money). Daily fair admission is $15; discount tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27, General Admission is available at $12, good any day during the Fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are available when purchased in advance at www.topsfieldfair.org.
Hot Dog! Eating contest!
The 203rd Topsfield Fair, Oct. 1 to 11, will once again host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sponsored by the B’nai B’rith Booth, the contest is on the Trianon Stage, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Contestants must be over 16 years of age and will have 7 minutes to consume as many ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs (including buns) as they can. The first 15 to register and sign a waiver form at the Trianon Stage at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest can participate. The winner will receive $203 for the B’nai B’rith Booth. Daily fair tickets are $15. Discounts are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27. General Admission discount is $12, good any day. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance. Visit: www.topsfieldfair.org.
Free Tech Industry training at NSCC!
Earning industry certification can give you the edge up on your career. North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering a free Integrated Education & Training Information Technology program at their Adult Learning Center (ALC) on the Danvers Campus, starting Sept. 14. The program is open to students with or without a high school diploma. Courses include CyberSafe, CompTIA IT Fundamentals, Service Desk & Support Analyst, Microsoft Office Suite and more. In addition to the IT classes, students will work on HiSET high school diploma exam preparation and/or Accuplacer college placement exam preparation. The 20-week, free program runs now to Feb. 3, 2022, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2n47xv36 or call 978-236-1227 or email srandell@northshore.edu.
Covid 19 free vaccines clinics
The Town of Ipswich is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the month of August at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. In partnership with Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC), the clinics will distribute free doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. No identification or health insurance are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last at each clinic. Clinics will be held on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., through Aug. 30, and additional clnics are being held at the following locations and times through the GCACC: Topsfield: Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rockport: Community House, 58 Broadway, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Hamilton: Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. .
Beverly Bootstraps needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.
Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras auditions
Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is back for in-person rehearsals and concerts! Now accepting video auditions, NMYO is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2021-2022 Academic Season. All levels of string, woodwind, brass and percussion are welcome. Returning students who wish to change their curriculum must submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of your choosing. Those who wish to remain in their current NMYO ensemble simply simplyapply. Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) offers seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles - Prelude and Overture; two full orchestras - Intermezzo and Symphony; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered. Ensembles perform two major and several smaller concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals take place in Topsfield/Boxford,near Route 1, off Interstate 95. For submission information, visit: nmyo.org. Auditions are accepted throughout the summer on a rolling basis until all seats are filled.
Moulton calls for nominations for Service Award
Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Mass., invites residents of the 6th Congressional District to nominate people in their lives who best exemplify the qualities of integrity, compassion and commitment to community, embodied by his late mentor, the Rev. Peter J. Gomes, a Christian minister who served for nearly 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University, erected to honor the Harvard public servants who died in World War I. As a preacher, teacher, author, and leader, Gomes influenced many in support of those in the armed forces and humanitarian causes. In September, Moulton will host an awards ceremony to present one finalist with the Peter J. Gomes Service Award. He will also host a community service project in honor of Gomes, where members from across the community can join Moulton to participate. Details will be posted on the congressman’s website, moulton.house.gov, and on his congressional office’s social media pages: @teammoulton on Twitter and @RepSethMoulton on Facebook.
Great Plates Beverly — enter to win
Beverly Main Streets and Harborlight Community Partners have joined forces in launching a new summer social media promotion called “Great Plates Beverly” to support Beverly restaurants. Beverly Rotary Club, Beverly Kiwanis, the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce and the City of Beverly Race Equity Task Force are partners in this program to help restaurants. As they struggle to recover from COVID 19 restrictions, some local restaurants are still at risk of closing and need your business more than ever. So! Want to win a gift card? When you’re dining out, tell your server you’re supporting Great Plates Beverly. Take a photo of your meal before you dig in. Tag your photo of your purchase on your social media with #greatplatesbev, then upload your photo using our online form. Every week, we’ll pick a winner who will receive a $25 gift card to a Beverly restaurant. For more information, visit: www.bevmain.org/events/great-plates-beverly/
Boat tours are back
Essex Heritage is resuming its boat tours this summer onboard the Naumkeag from Salem, with weekend destination cruises to Bakers Island Light Station and Misery Island, as well as (21+) cocktail Island Hops cruises. All depart from the Salem Ferry Dock at 10 Blaney St. The 30-minute cruise to Bakers Island heads past rugged coastline, harbor islands, and five lighthouses. Explore the historic 10 acre light station with its 1820 light tower, two keeper’s houses, historic trails and seascape. Total duration 2.5 hours. Adults: $35. Children (4-12): $25. Discount for members. Reserve at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/156724373821. Discover Great Misery Island in Salem Sound, hearing of its amazing history as you cruise, then explore trails, meadows, rocky shoreline, and hidden coves. Both islands are managed by the Trustees of the Reservation. For maps and more information about these and the 21+ Island Hops cocktail cruises, visit: https://thetrustees.org/place/misery-islands. Adults: $35. Children (4-12): $25. Discount for members. Reserve here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/157236118463.
Mapping Marblehead: the 19th Century
MARBLEHEAD— The Marblehead Historical Commission is presenting a new, innovative, free exhibit at the Old Town House, 1 Market Square. Mapping Marblehead: the Nineteenth Century, continues presenting highlights of Marblehead’s history. The second in a series of three planned exhibits, the goal is making its story accessible to all with interactive maps and displays including interpretive panels, artifacts, and interactive maps illustrating its history from the War of 1812, through Grand Banks fishing, Abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, the Civil War, shoemaking, trains, yachting and tourism. Funded bythe Harold B. and Elizabeth L. Shattuck Memorial Trust, the exhibit runs through late October. Hours are Thursdays, 1 to 7 p.m., Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Schools, and groups of all ages, are specially encouraged.
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
YouTube history series resumes
Danvers Historical Society resumes its Monthly Speaker Series this Wednesday with an introduction to History Week. As part of the 36th year of the Society’s 3rd Grade History Week program, Ms. Pear visits Page Street. These YouTube videos are informative for all ages and feedback is welcome. Go to danvershistory.org for more information.
Open mic Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine, remaining date, Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case iof bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.
New Chatbot live on Salem site
The city of Salem has launched a new tool to help residents find quick answers to questions about city services, programs and policies. A new chatbot, located on www.salem.com, provides responses to questions, based on information found across all city-affiliated websites. Enter a simple question to find links to answers or more information. Not satisified with the answer? Send a more detailed email to which city staff will respond.
Support the Fort!
Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall has reopened for visitors. Built in 1644, it has undergone well over $1 million of preservation, restoration, renovations and additions, including a new handicapped-accessible ramp next to the entrance and the re-grading of the long ramp to the left of the entrance, so now the entire fort complex is accessible. Also new, the re-creation of the gun platform along the easterly point, including three granite outlines of typical cannons that were in place at the fort over its history. New masonry, doors, stairs and railings, and illumination; new floor leveling, refurbished benches and better access and the renovation of the 1922 restrooms, finished the ambitious undertaking, greatly enhancing visitors’ experiences. For more information on how you can enjoy or support the fort, contact Larry Sands, Chairman of the FSOC, at lsands16@hotmail.com, Becky Curran Cutting, Town Planner, at rebeccac@marblehead.org or Charles H. Gessner, FSOC Member, at chgessner@mac.com.
Renew your pesticide exclusion form
The Hamilton Board of Health is reminding residents to renew their annual pesticide exclusion form if they wish to omit their property from potential truck spraying for adult mosquitoes. Though the Board of Health has not used adulticide against mosquitoes in a number of years, it’s always possible that an outbreak of EEE could result in a decision to request the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control District spray adulticide against adult mosquitoes. The form can be found on the Board of Health’s webpage, under Mosquitoes or at this link: www.mass.gov/doc/exclusion-request-form/download.
Sen. Joan Lovely’s hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, is continuing to host weekly hours virtually but has changed the date and time, going forward, to every Tuesday from 4 to 5pm. Constituents may register online using this link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=a36UCyb_E0uuHFc8Z1DIiLJhBhk7qg1AsTM_nfCoYklUQlNFUTdDQ0U0SVY5N1hWQUNDUzJVNk9VOS4u. More information can be found at: www.senatorjoanlovely.com/. Questions? Email: joan.lovely@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1410
Ride Salem Skipper, free to Salem Willows
Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer, The Salem Skipper, the City’s low-cost public ride-sharing trolley service, will provide free trips to and from the Salem Willows. On Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. , provided you wear a mask, you’re welcome on board for a free trip to this remarkable public park. To book your trip, you must set up an account using the Salem Skipper app.
Salem-grown produce expands distribution
The Mack Park Farm, a city agricultural project, and the Salem Pantry have expanded their partnership to increase community access to fresh, Salem-grown produce. The Mack Park produce will be distributed to senior and public housing sites, low-income neighborhoods and public schools during the 2021 growing season. Since the start of the pandemic, Salem Pantry adapted its model and expanded its services throughout Salem and the North Shore. Since March 2020, the pantry has distributed food to more than 3,000 different households, impacting more than 9,500 people.
Film Tuesdays at Tapley Hall
DANVERS— Bring your lunch and join fellow film buffs at noon on Tuesdays at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page Street, Danvers, for a full line-up of short films and casual discussions led by volunteer Dan Trembley of Heritage Films. Due to limited seating of 10 people, please register with Nora at 978-777-1666 or email: nora@danvershistory.org. For a full list of films, visit: DanversHistory.Org Suggested donation $5 which supports Danvers Historical Society’s preservation efforts.
‘I Cast Iron Because…’ —a virtual gallery
SAUGUS—Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site partnered with students from Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) and Visiting Lecturer in Sculpture Marjee-Anne Levine to create a new virtual gallery, ‘I Cast Iron Because.’This multimedia presentation features unique metal sculptures, artist statements, and self-made video profiles of each artist. Located at the site of the first successful iron works in British-occupied North America, the virtual gallery brings students into dialogue with place and history to inspire artistic expression. Featured artists are members of the MassArt Iron Corps*, a student-run group dedicated to the historic traditions and techniques of iron casting. With personal stories, narratives, and sculptures, they offer visitors a glimpse at the process and passion of contemporary iron casting and the enduring legacies of Saugus’17th century iron works.
Explore online at nps.gov/sair/learn/photosmultimedia/i-cast-iron.htm.
COVID Funeral Assistance for state residents
FEMA is accepting applications this Week for a Program —an American Rescue Plan— which Representative Seth Moulton (MA-06) helped create, offering funeral assistance for Massachusetts residents who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19. Residents who paid for funerals after Jan. 20, 2020 for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. ET- 9 p.m. ET. Online applications not accepted. You may qualify if you are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien whose loved one died in theU.S., territories or the District of Columbia. Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals. The applicant must provide the following information, gathered beforehand, when they call FEMA. 1) Social Security numbers of applicant and deceased. 2) Date of birth of applicant and deceased. 3) Applicant’s address and phone number. Location or address where deceased passed away. 4) Burial or funeral insurance policies. 5) Any assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants or from voluntary organizations. 6) Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested). For more: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq
Salem’s COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors
SALEM— The city is launching a COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors program seeking to pay residents willing to step up as Neighborhood Ambassadors trained to assist their neighbors in promoting vaccines and accessing various services and resources. This initiative will be directed by a Coordinator, who will work directly with Neighborhood Ambassadors to develop a comprehensive outreach and engagement plan unique to their neighborhoods. By promoting vaccines, Neighborhood Ambassadors will also assist their community’s economic wellbeing as well as health, helping others access a variety of services such as housing assistance, food, and job placement and training. A natural outgrowth of Salem Together, the City’s early pandemic program, Neighborhood Ambassadors will receive a small monthly stipend. If interested, send your resume to bshallop@salem.com or see the job posting on the City of Salem’s website at www.salem.com/jobs.
PLAY! Kits at Beverly Library
The Beverly Public Library offers PLAY! Kits — a collection of 25 self-contained bundles of fun, discovery and convenience in the Children’s Room. These brightly colored PLAY! Kits are built around frequently requested topics such as dinosaurs, construction vehicles, colors, kindness and more. Packaged in durable backpacks, they include seven books; a hands-on puzzle, game or activity; and a PLAY! Kit guide to learning and enjoyment designed to encourage and support the development of five early literacy skills: reading, talking, singing, playing and writing. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St. For more information abut this and other programs, call 978-921-6062 or visit beverlypubliclibrary.org.
Peabody calls for COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Essex National Heritage collecting COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Hamilton-Wenham Public Library updates
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
Paddle-a-thon 2021
IPSWICH—Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
English Conversation Circles
PEABODY— The Peabody Institute Library is hosting a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
College scholarships available
Applications are being accepted for two need-based college scholarships through Lappin Foundation: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.