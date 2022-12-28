Slavery, Abolition, and the Jay Family
On Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum presents author David N. Gellman in a hybrid event discussing a new path for thinking about slavery and the nation’s founding. New York’s John Jay, diplomat, Supreme Court justice, and Federalist, embodies the contradictions of the revolutionary age. A slaveholder whose personal dealings with the enslaved ranged from caring to callousness, he also served as the inaugural president of a pioneering antislavery society. His descendants, especially his son William Jay and his grandson John Jay II, embraced radical abolitionism in the nineteenth century. This family story speaks to our own divided times. Gellman, professor of History at DePauw University, wrote “Liberty’s Chain: Slavery, Abolition, and the Jay Family of New York,” which is available for signing. Registration at www.salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org.
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The Town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up at the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language. Questions? 978-356-6600.