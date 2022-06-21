Peabody Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, are holding their Annual Book Sale, through Saturday, June 25, in the Gordon Room (ground floor of the library). Hours will be June 23, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and June 25, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Used books, videos, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks will be available for purchase at great prices. If convenient, bring your own reusable shopping bag. Questions? Call 978-774-0554.
Hamilton concerts kickoff Sunday
Enjoy the sounds of summer Sundays, 5 to 7 p.m., in Hamilton’s Patton Park for the 20th season of free outdoor summer concerts, starting June 26. The park is located on Route 1A. The lineup is: June 26, ‘73 Duster (blues, reggae, folk and jazz); July 3, The Rat Pack on Broadway; July 10, Abraxas (Santana tribute band); July 17, Jah Spirit (African reggae mix); July 24, The BackTrack Band (Motown and classic power vocals); July 31, Jim Coyle & Friends (Americana and bluegrass); Aug. 7, Psychodelic Relics (classic rock); and Aug. 14, The Marsh Hoppers (jazz swing). The summer concert series is hosted by the Hamilton Wenham Community House, and sponsored by: The Institution for Savings, The Hamilton-Wenham Cultural Council, the towns of Wenham and Hamilton, Anthony & Dodge, Friends of the Wenham Council on Aging, H-W Veterinary Hospital, SOLO, and the Wenham Village Improvement Society. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Asbury Grove Tabernacle (follow pink lawn signs down Asbury Street about 1 mile to Lee Park, Hamilton). For more information visit communityhouse.org/sipp/.
Chorus North Shore show Saturday
On June 25, Our Lady of Hope Church in Ipswich will be the setting for a concert featuring selections from Faure Requiem and Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna” from 7 to 9 p.m. Soloists Erin Smith, soprano and Nathan Halbur, baritone, will be accompanied on harp by Emily Lewis, Frank Corbin, Ph.D. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. The concert is significant in the Chorus’ 90-year history, bringing light and peace in these difficult times. To hear selections from previous concerts, visit: www.chorusnorthshore.org/our-music/
Salem celebrates the Fourth
After a two-year hiatus “Salem Celebrates the Fourth,” which entertains approximately 15,000 residents and guests at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, will return this year on Salem’s historic waterfront on Saturday, July 2, for an evening of free music, fireworks and celebration. The Hillyer Festival Orchestra will return to the stage, preceded by opening act “Dis N Dat,” a steel drum band. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs, as seating on Derby and Central Wharves is first-come, first-served. Food will be available for purchase.
Ward 2 meeting set for June 28
On Tuesday, June 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., the Ward 2 Civic Association will host a meeting regarding elections, and discussion of Proposed Redevelopment Project at 218-224 Cabot St. Updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. will also be up for discussion. All Ward 2 residents and business owners are encouraged to attend. The meeting is open to the public, and if the weather cooperates, may be hosted outside. For more information, email: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com, or go to: www.facebook.com/ward2beverly.
Misselwood Concours D’elegance at Endicott
Excellence, style, and elegance are what it’s all about when Endicott College’s historic Misselwood Estate hosts the 12th annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance July 15-17. If cars are your passion, this one’s for you. The premiere annual display of cars and motorcycles from across North America, celebrity and movie cars, race cars, ’50s-era Buicks and the Ferrari Dino, are among the classics. The July 16 Cars & Coffee and Tour d’Elegance events are free; all other events are ticketed. All proceeds support Endicott College student scholarships. Sunday’s main event features live music, food trucks, art, a silent auction, premier sponsors, vendors, and an elegant VIP Pavilion. Kick-Off off reception is Friday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m. Cars & Coffee Saturday is July 16, 8 to 11 a.m., with free viewing; from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 12th Anniversary Dinner is Saturday, July 16, 6 to 9 p.m. Main event day is Sunday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For tickets, parking, directions, etc., visit misselwoodconcours.com.
Gather & Write for seniors and veterans
Partnering with Patton Homestead, The Room to Write welcomes seniors and veterans to drop in for free informal writing sessions Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in June and July, at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Participants write on the screened porch overlooking the grounds or perhaps in a chair under a tree, and can stay part or all of the time. Novices and would-be novelists alike, bring your own idea, or share inspiration with others. Gather & Write sessions are June 28, and July 5, 12, 19, and 26. Bring your own writing materials, park paved, upper lot, or on gravel in the lower lot, then make your way to the screened porch either through the front door or around the back of the main house. Questions? Contact Linda Malcolm, coordinator, at: linda@theroomtowrite.org. Or visit: www.theroomtowrite.org, or www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/.