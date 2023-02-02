‘Cooked: Survival by Zip Code’
Greenbelt, Essex County’s land trust, will continue its free 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., with “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code — Film and Discussion.” Marcos Luna, professor at Salem State’s Department of Geography and Sustainability, will explain how mapping tools can help save lives. The event is hosted by Lynn Museum/Lynn Art, Lynn, with free parking available.
Love letter to Robin Williams
“Being Robin,” a non-fiction movie described as “a love letter to Robin Williams” by filmmaker/performer Roger Kabler, will be shown at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., in Beverly, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Like so many millions, Kabler loved Williams and says he was possessed by his spirit while making this film. Kabler will be on hand pre- and post-screening and a Q&A. Tickets and information are available at thecabot.org. Learn more about the film at www.beingrobinthemovie.com.
End of life care planning
The West Branch Library will host an informational session on End of Life Care Planning on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn about planning for end of life care with Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit that helps promote conversations on planning for end of life care, and empowers people to claim their voice and agency in doing so. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. Check the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.