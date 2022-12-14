Salem’s Frozen Fire Festival 2022
Salem’s new free centerpiece for winter entertainment, seasonal shopping, dining and drinks is opening in the heart of downtown Salem beginning Monday, Dec. 26, and continuing throughout New Year’s Day 2023. This new fun, family friendly, and multifaceted New Year’s winter festival was inspired by the City’s creative culture and in collaboration with locally-based placemaking, entertainment and hospitality firm, The Anthem Group. Downtown Charlotte Forten Park will be filled with festive daily programming and entertainment, including live ice sculpture carvings, fire performers, live music, rotating pop-up retail and fire installations, glowing heated igloos, outdoor heat lamps, fire pits and complimentary cozy fleece blankets, hot beverages, and two Olympic-sized curling rinks. All free, but VIP package gets priority access. Hours are Monday 4 to 11 p,m,; Thursday 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Friday — Sunday. Charlotte Forten Park is located at 289 Derby St., Salem. Questions? Contact Ashley Mercurio at 617-538-6829 or amercurio@theanthemgroup.com. For more: www.frozenfirefestival.com.
Improv classes for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop Introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and structured with playtime and individual attention. Two-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30 — 5: 30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 02, 08 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days, and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. Call 978-531-0100 x17 for more.
Welcome winter Solstice in Salem
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. welcome the Winter Solstice —the shortest day of the year— with us at the Salem Athenaeum. Bring a winter-themed piece of prose or poetry or music to share (your own or your favorite author’s). Enjoy refreshments refreshments and plenty of good cheer. $10 donation gratefully accepted by members and guests. Please register at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/122122welcomewinter/index.html?page=register. The Salem Athenaeum is located at 337 Essex St. Salem.
'Peas for Fees' amnesty program
Salem’s annual “Peas for Fees” ticket amnesty program is now running through Dec. 23, allowing for the waiver of up to $30 in late fees on parking violations in exchange for a donation of at least two canned goods or non-perishable items at the City Collector’s Office at Salem City Hall. City Hall is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Cookie Walk at Grace Church
Grace Church in Salem is having a Holiday Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 385 Essex St. There will be a wide variety of homemade holiday cookies, including some gluten free cookies and dog treats. Customers can choose their favorite variety of cookies. Cookies will be pre-packaged in small bags so that customers can “mix and match” several bags to create a variety of cookies for their holiday table.
Christmas services at First Church
First Church in Wenham, at the corner of Main and Arbor streets, will be holding several Christmas services in the coming weeks. Blue Christmas, for those who are facing challenges during this season, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., in the chapel. A Christmas Eve family service, with carols and a children’s pageant, will be Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m., followed by a candlelight worship service (communion, carols, readings and prayer) at 9 p.m. And on Christmas Day, 10 a.m., an informal service with carols and stories of Christmas.
Beaded Keychain Craft for Teens
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, will hold a creative workshop in the teen room on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 3:30 p.m. Teens are invited to make their own beaded keychains in — a simple craft that makes a great accessory to display on your keys or hang on your backpack or bag. Make one for yourself, or as a gift. All supplies are provided. This program is free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6 — 12. Registration is required on the library’s online calendar at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Christmas at the Castle
There’s still time left to make this season merrier by visiting Castle Hill at Christmas. Don’t miss this year’s fantastical "An Enchanted Christmas." Each room in the 1920s mansion is decorated for the holidays drawing inspiration from favorite stories and mythology, and top by the gift shop. Timed entry limit the number of guests for the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Advance reservations are strongly recommended at www.thetrustees.org for the following dates: Friday, Dec. 16, 5 p.m. — 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.; and school vacation week Dec. 27- 31, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. At Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees Member or Ipswich resident: $15 adult and $9 child. Nonmember: $25 adult and $15 child.