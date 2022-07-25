Salem Willows concerts
The North Shore Concert Band Salem Willows Summer Concert Series are on at 7 p.m., at the Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows, Salem with the following: “Spotlight on the Band” (July 26); “Broadway Showstoppers” (Aug. 2) and “Salute to our Front Line Servers” (Aug. 9). Front Line Servers are invited to the Aug. 9 concert to be honored for their efforts on our behalf during the Covid-19 pandemic. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Parking is free, restrooms are handicap accessible. bring a lawn chair and pack a picnic. Rain dates: Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows. Questions? Contact Gordon Bowman, Band Manager at 978-531-9339 or email: gbbjcb@verizon.net. For notification of postponements, register at: notify.northshoreconcertband.com.
57th Annual Beverly Homecoming
Set this year for Aug. 3-7, Beverly Homecoming is the annual summer celebration of the community spirit of Beverly. Events include the Annual Lobster Festival and David S. Lynch Appreciation Day, from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as well as the Homecoming Fireworks, at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. In between, are the Yankee 5K Road Race, Senior Day in the Park, the BevRec Carnival, an ice cream social, Tiny Tots Day, concerts, a family movie night, a pickleball tournament, cardboard boat races and much more. A full schedule of events is available at: beverlyhomecoming.org/events. Questions? Email: beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com.
Danvers free Summer Concert Series
Danvers free Summer Concert Series is making music, starting at 6 p.m., at the Danvers Rotary Pavilion on the following dates: Perfect Crime Band on July 27, Annie Brobst Band on Aug. 3, and Decades of Rock on Aug. 24. All shows take place on the lawn at the Pavilion, on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, so bring your own blanket, chair, bug spray. For more information, visit:https://www.danversconcerts.com/
Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross
The 2nd annual Soall Viet Kitchen Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross bike race takes place from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Dane Street Beach and Lyons Park, Beverly, with top professional and amateur bike racers. Boasting a new title sponsor, the Beverly Cyclocross draws hundreds of racers, including members of the U.S. national team to Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach. Learn all about it at:www.gpb-cx.com.
Top Harvard astronomer on Zoom
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library of Danvers invites you to join bestselling author and top Harvard's top astronomer Avi Loeb on Zoom discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, "Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth." Lob will lays out his controversial theory that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star when a Hawaiian observatory glimpsed an object soaring through our inner solar system, moving so quickly it could only have come from another star. Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University, chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He is chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. and in 2017 was one of Time magazine's 25 most influential people in space. Registration for your Zoom link is required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Marblehead summer dance performance
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 50th anniversary with the 2022 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 30, at 1:30 p.m. at the studio, 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. The performance is free and open to the public, and features students in the MSB's 2022 Summer Dance Intensive. Highlighting ballet, modern, Spanish sevillanas, and more, it will be performed by Ivan Korn, Carlos Fittante, Nancy Murphy, and Marius Petipa staged by the MSB's director, Paula K Shiff. Although the performance is free, free, donations are gratefully accepted to The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund or the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB), a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. For more, call 781-631-6262, or e-mail: msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.
Trustees expand concert series
The Trustees of Reservations is expanding its Summer Concerts Series with tickets now on sale to the public for all shows, ranging from Livingston Taylor to Koliba Afro Pop. More than 50 performances will take place at nine properties across the Commonwealth—nearly double last year. The music will be as diverse as the properties, from large picnic-style shows to intimate performances. Interest is very strong, so act quickly for tickets. The Summer Concerts at The Trustees lineup includes: The line-up includes the Castle Hill Picnic Concert Series in Ipswich, Thursdays, through Sept. 1 Members: $30 per car & Nonmembers: $40 per car. For tickets and entire schedule of all concerts, visit: thetrustees.org/concerts.
Beverly Block party volunteers
Interested in volunteering for the Block Party on July 30? Thanks to Be Healthy Beverly, Beverly Main Streets is offering TIPS Certification training to volunteers who want to help make the Block Party as safe, smooth, and fun as possible. If you couldn't make the in-person training on July 11, there are online training opportunities. Check them out at: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Hot-Days-Summer-in-the-City-with-Beverly-Main-Streets.html?soid=1102009605550&aid=cJJ0glSyC-8.
Post pandemic resilience program
Topsfield's historic Gould Barn is the setting on Sunday, July 24, for a community and resilience-building program for all of us emerging from this on-again/off-again pandemic of stress and uncertainty. Titled 'Restart with Art: Explore your Spiritual Identity through Writing, Sketching & Photography,' it shows you how the arts can and do serve as tools for spiritual inquiry and exploration to enhance lives and strengthen community. Seating is limited, so advance registration is a must at: www.themobilemystic.net.
Introduction to Judaism
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning Sept. 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit lappinfoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.
Habitat for Humanity opportunity
Essex County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Hamilton. Located at 434-436 Asbury St., a 10-home development will be built to include 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom duplexes on the wooded property. The sale price will be $217,000 or less. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Eligible applicants will have incomes up to 60% of area median income which is adjusted for family size and will be chosen by a lottery system. Families wishing to apply are invited to attend one of the following information sessions: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. — In person at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St., Hamilton, and Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. — Remotely via Teams Meetings: link will be emailed to those who apply.
Summer Salsa by the Sea
The Beverly Cultural Council will be hosting free salsa lessons in Lynch Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the basics of salsa, or practice your moves.with dance instruction given by Yaya Rodriguez and music provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Free and open to all; no experience or dance partner required. For more information, visit bevrec.com/classesevents and facebook.com/summersalsabeverly. Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. In rain, will move to the park’s Carriage House.Questions? email: jpaddol@beverlyma.gov, or call 978-921-6067.