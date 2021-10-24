Gender identity discussion
Join us on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion on gender identity and the importance of pronouns with Alex Brandell, OTD, of Boston University. Learn about sexual orientation and gender diversity terminology; how sexuality and gender are seen as on a spectrum; and why gender pronouns are becoming more prominently used in society today. Presenter Alex Brandell, OTD (they/them/theirs) is an occupational therapist and transgender health educator who completed an occupational therapy doctorate at Boston University, with a special focus on transgender health. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org . Q&A follows.
Author talk at Beverly Library
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. the Beverly Public Library will host former Beverly resident John Young, author of “When the Coin is in the Air,” as he reads from his new collection of short stories, “Fire in the Field.” Free and open to all in the Sohier Room, Main Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. A Q&A will follow the reading. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
‘Made by 01907’ fair
This artisan fair, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., showcases one-of-a-kind creations by Swampscott artists at ReachArts 89 Burrill St., Swampscott. On sale are hand-made creations from local artisans, including jewelry, prints, paintings, pottery, wood items, and more. Also on hand, a collection station for donations of items and money to benefit “My Brother’s Table” in Lynn, and a silent auction and raffle to help towards the cost of new windows in the ballroom at ReachArts. Questions? https://reacharts.org/01907, or call Danuta at ReachArts, 781-738-8278.
Trick-Or-Treat at Peabody library
The Peabody Institute Library is celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 28. Children under 12 can visit the Main Library, the South Branch Library, or the West Branch Library from 4 to 7 p.m. to Trick-or-Treat for goodie bags and take home craft kits. Costume up and join the fun. It’s free, open to all, and registration is not required. Goodie bags and craft kits offered while supplies last. Per the city of Peabody, masks required of all over the age of 5 while in the library and other City buildings. Questions? 978-531-3380 (x11), or: atitus@noblenet.org
Free Weekend Shuttles
The City of Salem is once again offering free weekend shuttles. Now through Oct. 31, residents and visitors ride free, and new this year, the service will run for three weekends instead of just the final two. Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., between downtown, with 88 free spaces from three free satellite parking lots located at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center parking lot (225 Canal Street), Salem High School (77 Willson Street), and at 108 Jefferson Avenue behind Salem Hospital. The downtown pick-up/drop-off location is in Riley Plaza. An accessible shuttle is available for those who require one and stops at the High School and Jefferson Avenue lots, as well as Riley Plaza.
Understanding dementia
Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to learn about the general behaviors, emotions and challenges expected throughout the stages of dementia. The presentation, on Zoom, on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m., is with Mary Crowe, LICSW, ACHP-SW, C.D.S., certified dementia practitioner who has served as the Director of Professional and Community Education at Care Dimensions in Danvers since 2006, leading educational outreach by coordinating and delivering hundreds of programs on topics surrounding advanced illness and end of life for healthcare professionals, families, and community groups. In 2019 alone, she provided 500 programs and educated nearly 7,000 people in diverse settings across Care Dimensions’ service area. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org, and registrants will receive an access link to the Zoom Meeting via email.
Skills to manage unhealthy thinking
On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join mindful educator Sally Palmer to learn valuable skills to help you deal with unhealthy thoughts that interfere with living a full life. Sally has been teaching mindful strategies to all ages since 2013 to communities around Boston. The talk, on Zoom, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org and registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Meeting via email.