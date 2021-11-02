Colonial classics cookery class!
Onion soup fit for a royal governor is on the menu Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. when the House of the Seven Gables hosts a virtual Colonial Classics food demonstration with Kaylee Redard. Colonial comfort — what early New Englanders turned to when a warm quilt didn’t quite do it.— is what Sir John Wentworth’s Onion Soup is all about. The recipe, from “The Early American Cookbook: Authentic Favorites for the Modern Kitchen” is about an hour in the making, and the Zoom link is free (visit: https://7gables.org/event/colonial-classics-1/) but a donation of $10 to the Gables would be greatly appreciated. More Colonial Classics demonstrations follow on Dec. 1, and in the New Year on Jan. 5, Feb. 2 and March 2 — all Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m For more information visit www.7gables.org.
Gender identity
Join us on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion on gender identity and the importance of pronouns with Alex Brandell, OTD, of Boston University. Learn about sexual orientation and gender diversity terminology; how sexuality and gender are seen as on a spectrum; and why gender pronouns are becoming more prominently used in society today. Brandell, OTD (they/them/theirs) is an occupational therapist and transgender health educator who completed an occupational therapy doctorate at Boston University, with a special focus on transgender health. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org. Q&A follows.
Winter Closet coat drive
Salem’s St. Peter’s Church will hold a Winter Closet coat drive at the church on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. Those wishing to contribute clean coats can please bring them to the rear entrance of the church, 24 St. Peter St., Salem.
Peabody Garden Club meets
The Peabody Garden Club will meet on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Covenant Church, 33 Lake St., Peabody. Members will be creating Fall Floral Arrangements with fresh flowers, so please remember to bring your floral tools, scissors, etc. Guests are welcome for a $10 guest fee. Reservations are required: please contact Kim Bressler by Oct. 28, at 978-502-9198.
Author talk at Beverly Library
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. the Beverly Public Library will host former Beverly resident John Young, author of “When the Coin is in the Air,” as he reads from his new collection of short stories, “Fire in the Field.” Free and open to all in the Sohier Room, Main Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. A Q&A will follow the reading. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
Turkey Dinner pick-up
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, will be selling turkey dinners with all the trimmings in microwaveable containers, from1 to 3 p.m. The menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables. Cost is $7, limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Wednesday, Nov. 17. Building is handicap accessible
Beverly Library Members Book Sale
Members of the Friends of the Beverly Public Library are invited to preview the Friends’ Fall Book Sale at the main library, 32 Essex St., on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. Not yet a member of the Friends? You can join (or renew) at the door! Memberships start at $15. Cash and checks accepted. Prices are $2 for hardcovers, $1 for paperbacks, and all children’s books .50 (or 2 for $1). Masks are required. Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Beverly Library Fall Book Sale
Stockpile your winter reading at bargain prices at the Friends of the Beverly Public Library Fall Book Sale, at the main library, 32 Essex Street from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21. Choose from a great selection of books, movies, and music. Paperbacks are $1, hardcovers $2, and all children’s books are .50. Masks are required.. Proceeds benefit the library. The sale will be open Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Questions? Please call our Reference staff at 978-921-6062 or email bev@noblenet.org.
West Beach Mansions of the Gold Coast Era
On Nov. 19, in the Sohier Room at the main Beverly library, 32 Essex St., join Beverly Farms historian Nancy Coffey for an illustrated lecture on the summer houses of West Beach. The program will include stories of the building of the mansions and of the people who lived in them from the 1840s to World War II. You will hear stories of the wealthy, eccentric, talented and colorful residents as well as a great rum-running tale from the 1920s. Part of the “Monday Mornings” lecture series, the program runs from 9:30 -to 10:30 a.m. and is free to all adults. Light refreshments served at 9 a.m., no registration required. Handicapped accessible. Info: Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org. For the full schedule, visit: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings/
Ballet’s Coats and PJs drive
Now in its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet are collecting winter coats and pajamas for those in need during or as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Please donate new or gently used winter coats for all ages and new pajamas for children ages 0 to 6 years, from Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 11. For more information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.
Peabody Institute Library’s ‘Death Cafe’
While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a ‘Death Cafe’ seeks to provide an unscripted, non-judgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often taboo subject. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 12 noon, the Peabody Institute Library will provide just such a Zoom platform, facilitated by Richard Davis, a long standing hospice volunteer who has led over fifty on-site and virtual Death Cafes. Come with an open mind, a healthy curiosity, and a willingness to share your thoughts, feelings, and questions with other like-minded individuals.It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion over Zoom and pre-registration is required at : https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/death-cafe-virtual/ — Your Zoom link will be sent in the email confirmation. For more information, visit: https://deathcafe.com/
Understanding dementia
Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to learn about the general behaviors, emotions and challenges expected throughout the stages of dementia. The presentation, on Zoom, on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m., is with Mary Crowe, LICSW, ACHP-SW, C.D.S. , Certified Dementia Practitioner who has served as the Director of Professional and Community Education at Care Dimensions in Danvers since 2006, leading educational outreach by coordinating and delivering hundreds of programs on topics surrounding advanced illness and end of life for healthcare professionals, families, and community groups. In 2019 alone, she provided 500 programs and educated nearly 7,000 people in diverse settings across Care Dimensions’ service area. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org, and registrants will receive an access link to the Zoom Meeting via email. y
Managing unhealthy thinking
On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join mindful educator Sally Palmer to learn valuable skills to help you deal with unhealthy thoughts that interfere with living a full life. Sally has been teaching mindful strategies to all ages since 2013 to communities around Boston. The talk, on Zoom, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org and registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Meeting via email
Rekindle Shabbat scheduled
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan.14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option,for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978- 414-7699.
“Made by 01907” artisan fair
This artisan fair, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is showcasing one-of-a-kind creations by Swampscott artists at ReachArts 89 Burrill St., Swampscott. On sale are hand-made creations from local artisans, including jewelry, prints, paintings, pottery, wood items, and more. Also on hand, a collection station for donations of items and money to benefit “My Brother’s Table” in Lynn, and a silent auction and raffle to help towards the cost of new windows in the ballroom at ReachArts. Questions? https://reacharts.org/01907, or call Danuta at ReachArts, 781-738-8278
Volunteer Drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilities. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
Jewish Book Month Speaker Series
The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore’s Jewish Book Month Speaker Series continues with in-person, virtual and hybrid events through Nov. 16. In all, eleven events are scheduled, featuring award-winning, bestselling, and popular authors discussing their recent books and life experiences. The series includes historic novels, heartfelt memoirs, stories of heroic survival, stirring and inspiring novels, and an expert’s look into Israel’s start-up success. Tickets range in price as some events will be presented in-person, some virtual, some hybrid, and some include wining and dining, and even, in once case, Mahjong! For individual event ticket pricing visit: JCCNS.ORG/jewish-book-month. A discounted ticket package is available for all 11 events for $150 JCCNS Members/$165 Community.) For reservations and complete details of all guest speakers, topics and event dates and times, visit: JCCNS.ORG.
Salem Cultural Council LCC Grant Program
Applications are now open for the Salem Cultural Council LCC Grant Program, which has been allotted $25,400 in state funding to regrant back out into the Salem Community. The SCC is seeking applications that align with the theme: “Uplifting a Healthy Resilient Community.” Priority will go to to projects that help Salem thrive during a period when the cultural community is looking to a more creative future. Applicants should reside, work, have an organization in Salem or an established partnership with an organization based in Salem. For guidelines, visit:https://massculturalcouncil.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp For previously funded projects, visit: https://salemculturalcouncil.wordpress.com/ Applications must be made digitally (no hard copy accepted) and deadline for submission is Friday, Oct.15. Questions? Email: SalemCulturalCouncil@salem.com
Salem High’s ‘mass class’ reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email your class representative for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
Beverly Bootstraps expands reach
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the . Help spread the word that case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561,
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.