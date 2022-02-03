African-American Essex history guide
Salem Maritime National Historic Site has launched an online edition of “African Americans in Essex County, Massachusetts: An Annotated Guide.” A two-year project, it was funded by the National Park Service and administered by the Organization of American Historians to identify underrepresented resources in county archives; a systemic exclusion and marginalization of Black people in archival records of 17th, 18th, and 19th century.
The report addresses this absence by providing a comprehensive guide on how and where to locate resources and serves students, teachers, public historians, scholars, and all other seekers.
To access and download the guide, visit the website at: www.nps.gov/articles/000/african-americans-in-essex-county.htm.