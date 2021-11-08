Salem High’s ‘mass class’ reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email your class representative for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer vaccine shot
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
English language conversations
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of free English Conversation Circles starting starting in October. The weekly one hour sessions are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Beverly Bootstraps
expanding reach
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the . Help spread the word that case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561,
COVID-19 clinics
offering vaccines
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Bertram Field
fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.