Teacher Recognition Award nominations
Nominations are being accepted for the Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation. The annual award honors the contributions of one teacher from the Salem school district and one from the Marblehead district, each with a $500 unrestricted award. Teachers, other school employees, parents, students and citizens may nominate a teacher by submitting a detailed letter explaining why the teacher should be honored and sending it to: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com or Teacher Award, 190 Bridge St., #2301, Salem, Mass. 01970. Nominators should include full contact information or a nomination form and be postmarked by April 30. Honorees are selected by a committee of local educators.
Habitat for Humanity needs help
Share your love of your community and give back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 58 R Pulaski St., Peabody. Volunteer to help keep store operations running smoothly. From sales floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all! Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org to try it out. No commitment necessary! But if you love it, join the team this spring. The ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, home goods, appliances, and building materials at reduced prices. Profits directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
Salem Library’s weekly spring events
The Salem Public Library will launch its weekly spring programs from May 3 to June 10. Unless otherwise noted, all programs will be in person at the library, 370 Essex St., Salem. Please register online at: salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Sunset Music Series beginning
Hamilton’s historic Patton Homestead will host a series of Thursday Night Sunset Music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly, now through June 22. Shine only. Pack a picnic, pick up a pizza, enjoy a drink and settle down for upbeat music from great local bands. Picnic benches are first come-first served, so bring a blanket. Either way you’ll bask in the Golden Hour as the days grow longer. Home for 50 years to World War II’s General George S. Patton, the Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, with off street parking and police assisting. Admission $10/person; Kids under 10 free. Donations appreciated. Take a spring stroll through the flowering grounds, take a chance on a raffle. For tickets and more information, visit: https://pattonhomestead.org/events.
5th Annual STEAM Showcase
Ipswich Public Schools is hosting the 5th Annual STEAM Showcase on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. free and family friendly in the gym at Ipswich High/Middle School, 34 High Street, Ipswich. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math education that engages students with a sense of wonder about our ever-changing world through innovative problem-solving. The Showcase celebrates the great STEAM work from students and their teachers in grades pre K-12 as well as exhibits, products, research, and services of STEAM businesses and community groups. The goal is to bring together community members of diverse backgrounds with passion for STEAM, and to educate pre K-12 students on its possibilities. For questions or more information, email Tracy Wagner, IPS Director of Teaching and Learning, at twagner@ipsk12.net
Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., Sensory Bins with Ms. Mary— for children ages 18 months to 3 years with adult caregiver(s). Bins may include water, whipped cream, and other food items, so be prepared to get a little messy.
Tuesdays, 3:45 p.m. Crafternoon Embroidery with Ms. Kate— for ages 8+. Hand embroidery basics to create one-of-a-kind crafts including pillows, clothing, buttons Beginners welcome. All supplies provided.
Wednesdays:
Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Babies & Books with Ms. Jen — ages 0-18 months join in interactive story-play time. A special chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities, introduce basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
join poet and educator Katie Naoum Rogers on a six-week exploration for young writers. Short and extended writing exercises, reading, discussion, original works of fiction and poetry.
Thursdays
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Storytime with Miss Simone— for ages 18 months to 5 years; a weekly storytime featuring stories, songs, and activities.
Fridays: ages 8+ intermediate knitters bring their knitting projects, build skills, upport other knitters.
‘Power of the Purse’ benefit
After a two-year hiatus, The Women’s Fund of Essex County is returning with an exciting new format for its signature fundraising event, Power of the Purse (POP), on Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 — 9 p.m at Turner Hill in Ipswich. The event, newly named “POP Plus!,” brings together supporters to mix, mingle and raise critical funds for at-risk women and girls throughout Essex County. Kendra Petrone and Sue Tabb, co-hosts of Magic 106.7’s Morning MAGIC Show and the Exceptional Women podcast will emcee, with entertainment, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres by Vinwood Caterers. This year’s raffle and silent auction offer purses and handbags donated by renowned designers and retailers, plus unique articles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Online access to the silent auction starts Sunday, May 1. The goal is to raise $100,000 to support The Women’s Fund of Essex County.’“ Ticket start at $100. Contact info@thewomensfundec.org for more information or visit www.thewomensfundec.org.
North Shore Civic Ballet's Spring Auction
{p class=”p1”}The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) will hold its annual online spring auction will begin taking bids on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and continue through Friday, June 10. The a 501©(3) nonprofit dance company welcomes volunteers and seeks donations for the auction, which raises much needed funds for scholarships, new choreography, equipment, costuming and resources for aspiring dancers. Individuals and businesses may donate gift certificates, gift cards for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services and more. Also a favorite, tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theaters, museums and unique experiences. Volunteers may donate their time and/or talents any number of ways. If you’re concerned about COVID precautions, call the NSCB at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for more information or to drop off or schedule a donation pickup. The auction’s website is: www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, the ballet’s website is: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Youth Orchestras auditions set
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 Concert Season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place on Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
David Ortiz, Amal Clooney at Salem
{p class=”p2”}Iconic Major League Baseball player David Ortiz and International Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney are slated to visit Salem State University in the spring and fall of this year. The visits come as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Ortiz is scheduled to visit Salem State on May 4, for a conversation about the skills needed to succeed, leadership and giving back. Clooney’s Salem State date is Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. Both events will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex, with the May 4 Series taking place in the Rockett Arena and the Sept. 20 Series in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets to the spring and fall 2022 Salem State Series may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
SalemRecycles Book Swap May 7
On Saturday, May 7, SalemRecycles will host a Book Swap from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salem Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Look for or drop off books or drop off books, CDs & DVDs, video games, records, re-usable bags, and greeting cards. All must be clean, dry and mildew free. If you have lots of books, you may drop them off in advance with volunteers helping on Friday, May 6, 4 to 7:p.m., and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon at 401 Bridge St. No book dealers or more than two bags per swapper before noon. Questions? Contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Salem’s Spring street sweep schedule
{p class=”p3”}Spring street sweeping continues into residential neighborhoods through May 6. Visit www.salem.com/streetsweeping for the 2022 expanded entrance corridor searchable map and sweeping schedule with the listing of the hours when street parking will be prohibited in different neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sweeping takes place over two consecutive days alternating between the odd and even sides of streets. Blowers will clear corridor sidewalks in the downtown every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m. followed by sweeping from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., when vehicles must be removed during posted hours. Parking is available for free at Museum Place Garage with proof of residency. Through May 6. sweeping continues on both sides of the street on the same day, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sweep days fall the day after regularly scheduled trash days. Street sweeping schedules are also available at the DPS office at 5 Jefferson Ave., Salem.
Waste drop-off
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris..
Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
{p class=”p1”}The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams