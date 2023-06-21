Summer for Teens at Peabody Library
The Peabody Library will host a series of events for middle and high school students centered around the Summer Reading theme of “Find Your Voice.” The first event is an ice cream sundae party on June 28 at 3 p.m. Teens can enjoy an ice cream sundae while learning about the upcoming summer reading challenge and events. Beginning Monday, July 10, daily events will be hosted in the Main Library Teen Room on Monday through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.. Our two Branch Libraries will have themed to-go kits for teens available for pick up. The themes for each week are as follows: July 10 — 13: Poetry, July 17 — 20: Photography, July 24 — 27: Creative Writing, July 31 — Aug. 3: Music, Aug. 7 — 10: Comic Art and Aug. 14 — 17: Painting & Art. These programs are free and open to teens and tweens entering grades 6 — 12. Registration is strongly suggested, but drop ins are welcome. To register and learn more, please visit our online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Bird House Workshop at library
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, is hosting a free workshop on June 29, at 2 p.m., in the Community Room. Open to all, each participant will decorate their own birdhouse with unique wood-burned designs! Registration is required, as space is limited. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Adult Summer Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library’s adult summer bingo is back, from July 1 through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you’ll be entered to win a raffle prize. You must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of 3 entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4th. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Pride month at Peabody Institute Library, Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some great new activities in store for you as we celebrate Pride Month. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library’s. Registration helpful but not required.
Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., Pride Trivia Night with the Beverly Library — at Peabody Library at 82 Main St. A fun, casual, and both old and new! Are you up to the challenge? For teens and adults, snacks included! Participants are welcome to bring a team,
June 1 through 30, Interactive Book Display of the history of LGBTQ+ culture — on the first and second floors. The history of LGBTQ+ starting with the events that led up to the first Pride festival. Stay tuned to our social media and newsletters to see the online version, coming soon!
Moms’ Support Group
This Moms’ Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St., Danvers.
Historical documentary films in Danvers
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. Brings your lunch and learn! Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule: July 10, Gloucester Fishermen’s Fiesta History — Examining a Gloucester Cape Ann celebration, Aug. 14, Massachusetts State House Time Capsule — A late 1700s time capsule reveals messages, coins and artifacts from Paul Revere and John Adams, Sep. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County — Essex’s history of auto design, development, production and Oct. 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites — a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Endicott Young Writers Workshop
High School students entering grades 9-12 in the fall who are interested in creative writing can apply for Endicott College’s Fifth Annual Young Writers Workshop on June 28-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the seaside campus, 376 Hale St. in Beverly. Sessions focus on poetry, fiction, playwriting, screenwriting and young adult writing. Novice and advanced creative writers are welcome. An online application is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmm7zIsaD642JLWZIz5JQQpKMwWK8JuTdSLzYTlgm6Hn9f3g/viewform.The $250 registration fee includes activities, lunch and snacks and a T-shirt.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.
Sundays at Patton Park hosts concerts
Sundays in Patton Park hosts its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts in Hamilton continues June 25 with the Ken Clark Organ Trio (Original music in funk, soul, rock & jazz); July 2 — Labor in Vain (Lively acoustic Americana); July 9 — Skunk Sessions (Jam, rock, roots & blues); July 16 — Rat Pack on Broadway (Theater classics & Americana); July 23 — Headlands (Rock, Americana, country & folk); July 30 — Dire Wolf (Grateful Dead covers & other rock classics); Aug 6 — Jambalaya Horns (New Orleans-flavored blues, soul & funk). Patton Park is located on Route 1A in Hamilton, a short walk from downtown and the T. If rain, the concert moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove — follow pink signs from the park down Asbury Street.