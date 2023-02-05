'Heartstopper' Trivia Night
The Peabody Library’s teen department will host a Heartstopper-themed trivia challenge on Monday, Feb. 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants will answer increasingly difficult questions about the popular graphic novel series for a chance to win a copy of the official Heartstopper coloring book. Snacks will be provided. This program is free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Visit the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Questions? Email abridgewater@noblenet.org or call 978-531-0100.
Danvers Republicans meet Feb. 15
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) holds its 2023 kick-off meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station 64 High St., Danvers. This is a regular business meeting focusing on Election 2022 — what went right and what needs to be better for 2024. If you are an unenrolled ‘swing’ voter and want to find out about DTRC and the Republican platform and issues, come and bring a friend or two. New business to be discussed include recent State Committee discussions, elections, clash of the Gaetz/Boebert House Freedom Caucus demands and other scary political stories; as well as Danvers Strategic Planning for 2030 and the Danvers Municipal Election in 2023. Continued discussion is the Danvers school administration and curriculum, the Essex Tech student cap (40) and the possibility of hosting a Town Hall style meeting for parents to discuss their school concerns. Other continued old business is the discussion of election integrity and recall elections. Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
League of Women Voters
The Hamilton Wenham League of Women Voters in connection with the Community House is sponsoring a Volunteer Fair on Feb. 8 at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, South Hamilton, from 5 to 7 p.m. We have 43 organizations, including both town governments, looking for volunteers and using this platform to build a stronger community through civic participation. Besides Hamilton and Wenham residents, 400 new residents have joined our target audience in the past two years.
44th Annual Darwin Festival
Salem State University’s 44th annual Darwin Festival will be held Feb. 13-17, with a week of on campus and virtual presentations in celebration of the work of Charles Darwin. This year’s festival features two talks a day — one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. — and will explore some of today’s most pressing issues such as the relationship between evolution and disease, the role of evolution and social justice, and the impacts of climate change. There will also be talks about penguins past and present, secrets of an ancient undersea forest, and the evolution of the Darwin Festival itself. All events are free and open to the public at in-person talks in Vets Hall, Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, or streamed for remote viewing. For the full schedule, visit: salemstate.edu/DarwinFestival.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
'Tuck Everlasting' at MLT
Marblehead Little Theatre presents "Tuck Everlasting," a new work by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle with music by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen. Based on the children’s novel by Natalie Babbitt, "Tuck Everlasting" centers around 11-year-old Winnie Foster, who yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence and gets more than she wished for when she becomes entangled with the magical, ever youthful Tuck family. "Tuck Everlasting" runs from Feb. 24 to March 5 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead. For tickets and more information, visit: mltlive.org.
American Songbook and Broadway Tunes
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, present an afternoon of music for free on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Room. Selections from the Great American Songbook and Broadway Tunes will be performed by John Archer and Dan Murphy along with selections of timeless classic from the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Peabody Institute Library and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the performance during an informal reception with the performers. For more information, call 978-774-0554.