NARFE meeting set for Jan. 5
The North Shore Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its free monthly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central Street, Peabody. Up for discussion will be how to best use NARFE’s Legislative Action Center to engage legislators on our priorities. Refreshments will be served. Masks are a must.. Questions? Call Mike Evers at 978 821-7524.
Peabody Power Up event
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Peabody Veterans Memorial High School will host a Power Up networking event with a twist. Meet and mingle with other business leaders and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School students. Find your next intern or employee while enjoying a hot breakfast from the Culinary Arts students in their cafe, The Melting Pot. This Chamber For Good Series is sponsored by Peabody Wealth Advisors. Peabody Veterans Memorial High School CTE Program is the Chamber for Good Nonprofit of the Month. Peabody Veterans Memorial High School is located at 485 Lowell St.in Peabody. Admission is: Chamber Members $0-$10 depending on membership level; guests $20. For more information, email: Maria@peabodychamber.com
Holocaust and its maritime history
Lappin Foundation welcomes all on Thursday, Jan.13 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom for a presentation by historian and Judaica collector, Gregg Philipson about the people, organizations, ships and events that shaped the Holocaust from a maritime perspective. It is a little known yet fascinating and important part of the history of WWII and the Holocaust. The presentation features many rare and unusual artifacts from the extensive Holocaust collection of Gregg and Michelle Philipson. The program is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Learn to draw your pets
On Thursday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m., join illustrator Corinne Roberts on Zoom to learn how to draw portraits of your furry friends using basic shapes and simple line technique, learn to create your favorite furry friends. No prior drawing experience is needed: just simple paper, pencil and eraser. Roberts is an illustrator working in comics, children’s books and games, her work and current projects can be seen on Instagram: corinneroberts123. Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Meeting via by registering on the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Login instructions will be sent two days before the program.
Discovery of a masterpiece
An Auguste Rodin masterpiece lost to the art world since the 1930s and after a year of research was officially authenticated is a story that will be shared by Danvers Library via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Learn how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for this mysterious piece’s provenance, and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history! This program is made possible by the collaboration of the following libraries: Bigelow Free Public Library in Clinton, the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, Museum of Russian Icons, Chelmsford Public Library, and Groton Public Library, Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.orgRegistrants will receive a link to access the Zoom meeting via email.
Headed into the Abyss with Watson
Beset by a range of unprecedented developments that threaten our very existence — capitalism, technology, the internet, politics, media, education, human nature, the environment, population, and transportation — our society could see any number of disasters well before 2100. These are the issues that architect and cultural critic Brian T. Watson — an author and long time columnist with the Salem News — focuses on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. It is the story of our times and at the moment the event is scheduled to be in-person at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Masks are a must, regardless of vaccination status. Strict attendance rules will apply so registration is REQUIRED. on the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Quilt tells the story of slavery
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers welcomes you to a Zoom event with Dr. Rachel May presenting her book, ‘An American Quilt: Unfolding a Story of Family and Slavery.’ Following the discovery of an 1830s-era unfinished quilt — its backing containing aged papers referencing “shuger”, “rum”, and “West Indies” — Dr. May was spurred on a journey that led from the cotton fields of the South to the textile mills of New England–and the humanity and inhumanity behind it. Author of “Quilting with a Modern Slant,” a 2014 Library Journal and Amazon.com Best Book of the Year., Dr. May is an assistant professor at Northern Michigan University. A collaboration of many libraries, This ZOOM program requires registration via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Link and instruction will be sent two days before the program.
Beverly Bootstraps needs volunteers
The Beverly Bootstraps tax program utilizes IRS-trained staff and volunteers to prepare tax returns for low-income families and individuals at no cost. In 2021, we were able to file 329 tax returns for our clients resulting in $662,504 returned to these clients, an average of $2000 each, claiming benefits for which they are eligible such as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and connecting them to financial education and asset-building opportunities. Intake Specialists will welcome clients and check to make sure they have the correct paperwork. Please email volunteering@beverlybootstraps.org for more information.
Youth Orchestras auditioning talent
The locally supported Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is now accepting video auditions for young musicians throughout northeast Massachusetts for its winter and spring session of its 2021-2022 Concert Season. Looking for a great place to play your instrument? Perform in concert? Socialize with other young musicians? Look no further than the NMYO. String musicians, with one to two years of lessons, are invited. Woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who’ve played for at least two years and are in private lessons, are also welcome. Please submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of your choosing.View audition requirements and video guidelines, and submit today at nmyo.org/auditions. Learn more at: nmyo.org · info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
Beverly rings in 2022
Beverly’s New Year 2022 fun and free virtual event will take place online from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Enjoy amazing accessible dance for all abilities, silly storytelling, and upbeat afro-latin drumming. Families and children can join in for one, two or all three performances on Zoom. Please pre-register online. Beverly’s New Year has been the North Shore’s best family-friendly celebration of the New Year for 28 years. Contact: Beverly Main Streets, 978-922-8558, https://www.bevmain.org/events/beverlys-new-year/
Dr. Seuss and Arthur Szyk
Lappin Foundation invites the community to join in Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom for an engaging presentation by returning guest speaker Gregg Philipson on the early lives and works of Dr. Seuss. whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, and Arthur Szyk and how world events altered their creative styles. Seuss and Szyk were political cartoonists during WWII. We will view many original artifacts and art work from the Gregg and Michelle Philipson Collection and Archive to make this a powerful visual experience and a program not to be missed. The program is free and all are welcome to attend. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.