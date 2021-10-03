Language
Conversations
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of free English Conversation Circles starting in October. The weekly one hour sessin0s are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38.
Education Fund
grants available
Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is accepting applications for Education Fund Grants for Salem educational programs, teachers, and organizations. These small grants provide supplemental education funding for local needs and funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. For information and application, www.salem.com/scholarship, click the “Education Fund Application” button on the left side of the page. Questions? Contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-619-5600. Please note; Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends.
Salem Cultural
Council grants
Applications are now open for the Salem Cultural Council LCC Grant Program, which has been allotted $25,400 in state funding to regrant back out into the Salem Community. The SCC is seeking applications that align with the theme: “Uplifting a Healthy Resilient Community.” Priority will go to to projects that help Salem thrive during a period when the cultural community is looking to a more creative future. Applicants should reside, work, have an organization in Salem or an established partnership with an organization based in Salem. For guidelines, visit:https://massculturalcouncil.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp For previously funded projects, visit: https://salemculturalcouncil.wordpress.com/ Applications must be made digitally (no hard copy accepted) and deadline for submission is Friday, Oct.15. Questions? Email: SalemCulturalCouncil@salem.com
Salem High “mass
class” reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email class representatives for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Ipswich offers
3rd Pfizer dose
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
Beverly Bootstraps
expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.