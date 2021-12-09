Christmas Eve at First Church in Wenham
WENHAM — Children are welcome to bring their favorite stuffed animal to meet the baby Jesus by candlelight on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m., at an outdoor live nativity family service at the First Church of Wenham (United Church of Christ) 1 Arbor St, Wenham. Blessings of Peace to all, with music and bells, Christmas story and prayers. Then, at 9 p.m., all are welcome to an indoor Christmas Eve service. Masks are a must. Questions? 978-468-4900, Monday — Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, or email: firstchurchwenham@verizon.net