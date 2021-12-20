Essex Tech senior Beck Hermann has been nominated as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.
Hermann was nominated by Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and announced by Superintendent Heidi Riccio and Principal Shannon Donnelly
An active participant in Essex Tech extracurricular activities — including this year as a student mentor, school ambassador, and Senior Class Treasurer— Beck plans
to pursue a career in landscape architecture following graduation.
"Beck has an entrepreneurial spirit! He started a landscaping business in the 8th grade and learned as much as he could at Essex Tech in the Landscaping and Turf Management program. Beck is taking advantage of cooperative education by working at Wolf Hill Garden Center," said Superintendent Riccio.
Each year, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes up to 161 of the country’s most exceptional students, including — as of 2015— the accomplishments of students studying career and technical education.
Finalists for the award will be selected and announced by the U.S. Department of Education in April, and will attend an awards breakfast in Washington, D.C.