IPSWICH The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles in the 2023-2024 Concert Season. Are you in search of a great place to play your instrument, perform in concert, and socialize with other young musicians who enjoy playing music as much as you? Then NMYO is the place for you!
Auditions for both new and returning NMYO musicians take place on Saturday, June 10, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich, MA. But you should start preparing your audition now!
String musicians, with at least one year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons, are invited to audition. The audition is used to determine proficiency on the student’s instrument and to assign ensemble placement.
NMYO offers six ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and a Flute Choir. The Symphony Orchestra program also includes a small ensemble chamber music component to challenge the advanced players. NMYO ensembles perform two major concerts and several small concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals are held in Topsfield/Boxford conveniently located near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95.
NMYO does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity in its programs and need-based tuition assistance is available.
Get more information, view audition requirements, and register for your audition time today at nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone (978) 309-9833.