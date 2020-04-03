In this time of emergency, the Northeast Recovery Learning Community (NERLC) continues to provide welcoming, safe, understanding, judgment-free access to individuals of diverse backgrounds for healing and growth. We are a community of peers in recovery from mental health challenges, addiction and/or traumatic life experiences. Although due to the coronavirus, in-person activities and events have been postponed until further notice, you can join us for virtual Peer Support from home the following ways and times:
Call 781-219-0710
Monday and Friday: 9 to 10 a.m. with Joanne
Monday: 2 to 3 p.m., with Matt
Monday through Friday: 3 to 5 p.m. with Lisa
Monday: 6 to 7 p.m. with Mandy and Gerry
Wednesday: 6 to 7 p.m. with Gerry
Thursday: 6 to 7 p.m. with Mandy
Friday: 2 to 3 p.m. with Rachely
Peer Support Groups hosted by Mike: Call 781-219-0710 during the following times:
Tuesday: 1 to 2 p.m. – The Humor Hour, discussing various comedians, comedy troupes, skits, shows, the overall absurdity of all things human.
Wednesday: 10 to 11 a.m. – Mindfulness & Movies, talking about how to be mindful while enjoying your favorite flicks.
Thursday: 2 to 3 p.m. – What Music Can Do, what music affects you positively, how does it do so, continually seeking new music
Virtual Meet Up on Zoom hosted by Gabe
Tuesday at 3 p.m. - We'll talk about the issues we are all facing while enjoying each other's company. Join here: https://zoom.us/j/413151733
*Virtual Coffee Talk on Zoom hosted by Mandy and Gerry
Wednesday at 1 p.m. - We'll discuss current events, healthy living, historical facts and other topics. Join here: https://zoom.us/j/4499666638
Facebook Live with Rachely
Monday at 4 p.m. - Mindset Monday
Wednesday at 4 p.m. - Wellness Wednesday
Join at Facebook.com/NERLC
Older Adult Coffee Time: Call 781-219-0710 during the following times:
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 to 10 a.m. with Jed
Peter Sanborn Support Group with Joanne: Call 781-219-0710 during the following times:
Friday: 11 a.m. to noon for residents of the Peter Sanborn Place, an older adult support group covering a variety of topics.
Let's Talk Discussion Group hosted by Mandy and Gerry: Call 978-620-0391 PIN # 456 during the following times:
Thursday: 1 to 2 p.m. — We'll discuss a specific video related to various mental health topics.
NERLC Virtual Calendar
For additional information pertaining to NILP's NERLC, please contact Emily Soares, NERLC Administrative & Marketing Assistant at esoares@nilp.org or 978-687-4288 ext. 131.
