In this time of emergency, the Northeast Recovery Learning Community (NERLC) continues to provide welcoming, safe, understanding, judgment-free access to individuals of diverse backgrounds for healing and growth. We are a community of peers in recovery from mental health challenges, addiction and/or traumatic life experiences. Although due to the coronavirus, in-person activities and events have been postponed until further notice, you can join us for virtual Peer Support from home the following ways and times:

Call 781-219-0710 

Monday and Friday: 9 to 10 a.m. with Joanne

Monday: 2 to 3 p.m., with Matt

Monday through Friday: 3 to 5 p.m. with Lisa

Monday: 6 to 7 p.m.  with Mandy and Gerry

Wednesday: 6 to 7 p.m. with Gerry

Thursday: 6 to 7 p.m. with Mandy

Friday: 2 to 3 p.m. with Rachely

Peer Support Groups hosted by Mike: Call 781-219-0710 during the following times:

Tuesday: 1 to 2 p.m.  – The Humor Hour, discussing various comedians, comedy troupes, skits, shows, the overall absurdity of all things human.

Wednesday: 10 to 11 a.m.  – Mindfulness & Movies, talking about how to be mindful while enjoying your favorite flicks.

Thursday: 2 to 3 p.m.  – What Music Can Do, what music affects you positively, how does it do so, continually seeking new music

Virtual Meet Up on Zoom hosted by Gabe

Tuesday at 3 p.m. - We'll talk about the issues we are all facing while enjoying each other's company. Join here: https://zoom.us/j/413151733

*Virtual Coffee Talk on Zoom hosted by Mandy and Gerry

Wednesday at 1 p.m. - We'll discuss current events, healthy living,  historical facts and other topics. Join here: https://zoom.us/j/4499666638

Facebook Live with Rachely

Monday at 4 p.m.  - Mindset Monday

Wednesday at 4 p.m. - Wellness Wednesday

Join at Facebook.com/NERLC

Older Adult Coffee Time: Call 781-219-0710 during the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,  9 to 10 a.m. with Jed

Peter Sanborn Support Group with Joanne: Call 781-219-0710 during the following times:

Friday: 11 a.m. to noon for residents of the Peter Sanborn Place, an older adult support group covering a variety of topics.

Let's Talk Discussion Group hosted by Mandy and Gerry: Call 978-620-0391 PIN # 456 during the following times:

Thursday: 1 to 2 p.m. — We'll discuss a specific video related to various mental health topics.

NERLC Virtual Calendar

For additional information pertaining to NILP's NERLC, please contact Emily Soares, NERLC Administrative & Marketing Assistant at esoares@nilp.org or 978-687-4288 ext. 131.

 

