There’s no excuse for missing this year’s annual Peach Festival at Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury.
The celebration will be held two upcoming weekends, Aug. 13 and 14, and Aug. 20 and 21.
Valerie Rosenberg, Cider Hill’s program director, said the free multi-weekend event will celebrate all things peaches with fun for all ages.
Each day will features free live music, hayrides, scavenger hunt, tractor-inspired obstacle course, food truck specials, guest vendors, peach treats, hard cider bars, pick-your-own peaches along with other crops, such as blueberries and flowers, available as well. For more on advance pick-your-own tickets, go to www.ciderhill.com/festivals.
The farm’s own peach cider will also be on tap at the festival, she said. Like all the hard cider from Cider Hill, the peach beverage flowing during the festival is 100% orchard grown, picked, and produced and this season won’t be bottled at all.
The festival allows the farm to bring in food vendors who offer treats other than those served up always popular Cider Hill food truck.
PEACH FEST LINEUP
Date Music Pop-up Vendor
Saturday, Aug. 13 The B-Sides Rosita’s Cosina
Sunday, Aug. 14 Ashley Hensel Hotdog/sausage cart
Saturday, Aug. 20 King Saison Eclectic Clam
Sunday, Aug 21 The Boondock Sinners Biscuit Drop