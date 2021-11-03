PEABODY — One new member will take a seat on the once-obscure Peabody Municipal Light Plant Commission come January.
But it will not be the candidate who made challenging a quietly-planned gas-fired "peaker" plant the central issue of her campaign.
Ray Melvin, an electrical designer for Eversource who has been a regular attendee at commission meetings, came in second to incumbent Tom Paras in Tuesday's election, giving him a seat on the panel. Melvin received 3,072 votes; Paras pulled 4,105. Two seats were open on the commission this year.
A second incumbent, Robert Wheatley, came in fourth with 2,338 votes, losing his seat on the commission after 24 years.
Tracey Valletti, who launched her campaign in part due to the revelations about the proposed plant last spring, came in third with 2,671 votes.
Wheatley had been a strong defender of the commission's handling of the proposed plant, which had been referred to in records as "project 2017" and only came to public attention this spring - after state officials had signed off on it.
Valletti, meanwhile, sought to stop the plan from moving forward.
It was Melvin's third try at a seat on the commission, which oversees the municipal-owned electric utility.
While he said he believes that there's no chance of stopping the controversial peaker plant project at this state, Melvin said Wednesday he wants to focus on adapting the plant in the future to meet zero carbon goals as soon as 2030.
And it's a process he said he wants to be done transparently, pledging to have meetings of the commission televised.
He also ran on a platform of bringing municipally-owned WiFi to the city, which he said proved popular with voters he spoke to during his campaign.
The outcome was one of several on Tuesday that signaled a shift.
While all five of the City Council at-large candidates retained their seats, there was change in half of the city's six wards.
Longtime Ward 3 councilor James Moutsoulas lost to Stephanie Peach.
In Ward 4, Ed Charest, who was caught in the midst of heated oppositions from neighbors to a senior condo development at the former J.B. Thomas Hospital, lost his seat to longtime city employee Julie Daigle.
And in Ward 5, former longtime ward councilor Dave Gamache re-gained his seat from incumbent Joel Saslaw.
Besides opposition to new development in Wards 4 and 5, Peabody, like other area communities, is seeing increased traffic and aging infrastructure.