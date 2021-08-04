One of the wettest Julys on record  

The weather this July was remarkable. We had record-breaking rainfall and it was much cooler than normal. Usually, July is our warmest month, but not this year. Our average temperature was only 68.9 degrees.
There were 10 days with high readings of 70 or below and 29 with low temperatures of 65 or below. High readings of 90 degrees or more were observed on four days. with a maximum of 94 on the 16th. We had a low of 52 degrees on the 5th.
The high humidity and tropical-like dew points made conditions extremely oppressive at times.
Precipitation was record-breaking for July, far above our average of 3.5 inches. There were only six days without rain all month. Just during the first half of the month we measured 8.74 inches in 14 days with rain every day. At month’s end, we had a total of 10.71 inches and 25 days with rain. Without a doubt, we had one of the highest July rainfall amounts ever experienced at Salem.
There were eight days with thunderstorms. Strong microbursts on the 6th caused widespread tree and power line damage.
Weakened tropical storm Elsa passed just south of us on the 9th with 2.56 inches of heavy tropical rain and wind gusts to 30 mph.
The most newsworthy feature was the smoke plumes that arrived here from the forest fires of Manitoba, Canada, thousands of miles away. Our most impressive day was the 26th, when the visibility was very low and the smell of smoke very apparent everywhere.
The jet stream allowed the thick heavy smoke to travel all the way from Southwestern Canada to New England. At sunset, the appearance of the sun was striking with its eerie red hue.
August is here and we can expect readings in the mid to upper 80s during the day, falling to the middle 60s by sunrise. We have had very warm August temperatures here at Salem in the past. Looking back on our 44 year records, we had a high of 101 in 2006.
Fortunately, we here in Salem can still enjoy our delightful, cool sea breezes at times. Our lowest August temperature for Salem was 42 degrees in 1982.
Salem’s average August rainfall is usually 3.41 inches. In the past, we have had as much as 11.16 inches in 2011 and as little as 0.59 inches in 2017. As in July, warm tropical moisture-laden air associated with the Bermuda High can produce rain and thunderstorms.
Of course the high moisture content over the nearby cool ocean enables dense fog to form quite suddenly without notice. Boating enthusiasts be aware.
Hurricane season is here and for some time now we have been fortunate to escape the dangers of these strong tropical storms. Carol, in 1954, was among the most disastrous August hurricanes on record to affect New England.
The Category 3 event was accompanied by steady, battering gusts of wind 80 to 100 mph locally, as well as a massive storm surge at Salem Harbor. Hurricane Diane followed in 1955 with record flooding due to its impressive rainfall of over 8 inches locally.
Our most recent Hurricane Bob swept by in 1991 with heavy rain, and thunderstorms — 2.87 inches of rain and wind gusts to 66 mph at Salem. The storm was much stronger over southeastern Massachusetts and ravaged the Cape and Islands with steady winds up to 115 mph and gusts to 125 mph resulting in tremendous storm surges at Buzzards Bay with massive destruction.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.
