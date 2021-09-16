Five years after the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument was written into existence by President Obama, it’s currently without full protections under President Biden after his January promise to review its status. Why is such an important symbol of ocean conservation allowed to remain vulnerable to commercial fishing, especially when it could add to his goal to protect 30% of our oceans by 2030?
Located off the coast of Cape Cod, the monument is one of Earth’s most unique geographies. It is an extraordinary natural reserve comprised of two clusters of undersea canyons and volcanoes blanketed in marine life. More than a thousand species call it home, from plankton to great white sharks, all swimming together in a pool the size of Connecticut. Most importantly, it is a refuge for fragile corals and endangered sperm whales.
Of the 129 national monuments established under the 1906 Antiquities Act, this is the first and only in the Atlantic. But what makes it as special as Bears Ears national preserve or the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad sites? Perhaps it’s not just the wildlife, but the debate over its significance, which has played out with all the intensity of a homecoming football game.
In rapid succession, the last three administrations have established, restricted and placed under review the Monument’s protections. Sept. 15, 2016, Obama designated the reserve. The next year, Trump’s executive action ordered a comprehensive review of the Antiquities Act itself, questioning the standing of nearly 30 monuments created during the Clinton, Bush and Obama eras. In 2020, Trump further limited the monument’s protections by allowing commercial fishing to resume. President Biden then initiated a review to consider reinstatement of the original status. And in March of 2021, the Supreme Court weighed in and dismissed a suit by New England fisheries contesting the monument’s legality.
That escalated quickly.
While full reinstatement of the original protections would restrict its commercial use, the monument is a modest allocation for the conservation of a fascinating marine setting. At nearly 100 million years old, it is a nonrenewable resource. And to ensure that this resource is not pushed to the brink of extinction, I urge the Biden administration to complete its review quickly and return all protections.
For me, the reason for preserving the monument is simple: it is worth protecting. We should be motivated by the threat of losing these pristine environments that could replenish ocean populations or be the key to climate resilience. In an era when something as game-changing as Vineyard Wind becomes possible, we should be mindful of the balance between smart development and smart conservation. As I reach the end of high school, I am constantly reminded to prepare for the future. This rule applies equally to saving for college as it does to saving the planet.
It’s easy to dismiss Generation Z as too young to appreciate what’s at stake. But as digital natives, we are well-equipped to research and mobilize around our causes. We are keeping our eyes on the headlines, not just the latest TikTok trends.
Working to ensure that reserves like the Canyons and Seamounts can continue thriving is a cause Gen Z is prepared to take up. Personally, I know I’ll continue to speak up for these places so anyone can savor those first precious steps into a clean, safe ocean.
Caroline Crowley, 15, is a resident of Medford.