Today I was hiking in Maudslay State Park in Newburyport. I have been in its beautiful interior over 1,000 times walking, wandering and in my better physical days running with my Dalmatian. Suddenly, 300 feet above me came three swirling helicopters — two police helicopters and another from the Coast Guard. On board I imagine there were crews of emergency responders.
Clearly somebody was in trouble on the river. I said a prayer for them hoping for their rescue.
In our Thanksgiving season we feel the need to offer deep gratitude for the things that really make a difference in our lives. Often this recognition finds expression in thanks for our emergency responders who give such personal devotion in times of emergency and crisis. I certainly echo those praises. Yet, in 2022 I think it’s time to lift up a larger perspective on how we take care of one another.
Those helicopters of mercy were paid for and sent out by my government.
Personal motivation makes a difference, but you don’t do well in an emergency unless you have effective planning, coordination and the use of millions of dollars of goods and services. No one person can deliver that. Government can.
In the last election it seems to me that government won. For that I am thankful. Yes, all the candidates had various talents, but they were all running for the same thing, I hope. That is the need to form a stronger and more responsive government for the needs of all of us.
Personal acts of charity are important. But to really save lives, we need to work together — all of us. Government makes that possible.
To give a long, strong, pull together, we need institutions. Never in the history of this country have these institutions been in greater need of support. I think it’s time to praise these institutions and offer real gratitude to them for the good work they do.
So, I’m going to say it… “Thank you government!” Local, state, and national. I know you’re not perfect, but nobody is. I know you will be there to send out the helicopters, when I’m in trouble.”
This is my belated Thanksgiving prayer. “Thank you God for government that keeps us safe, secure, free, educated, honest and on task to make this a better world – and thank you for preserving Maudlay State Park so I can hike there in peace. Amen”
Rev. Tom Bentley is pastor of the First Congregational Church in Rowley.