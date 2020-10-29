So, you want to “Back The Blue.”
Remember, please, that slogans tend to simplify complex issues. Police conduct and public support of police are an extremely complex issue that cannot be solved by slogans.
We all know of officers who are exemplars of police conduct. Most of us also know (often personally) of officers who are demeaning, arrogant, misogynistic, and/or racist.
Thus, some questions and opinions:
In “Backing the Blue” are you backing the everyday police officer who does his/her job quietly and unobtrusively and helps the society to function more or less peacefully? So am I.
In “Backing the Blue” are you supporting people who are most likely to be physically harmed by criminals? So am I. But if you think that police have the most dangerous job in our nation in terms of being killed/injured on the job you are mistaken.
In that case you should be backing the loggers. Those who cut forests for a living have the most dangerous job in the United States. In fact, policing is somewhere between 16th and 25th among “most dangerous jobs.” Loggers, fishers, pilots, mariners, roofers, refuse collectors, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, farmers and ranchers, structural steel and iron workers, construction and mining supervisors, landscaping and groundskeeping supervisors, riggers and rail line maintenance workers all come before police in terms of being in danger of loss of life. All of these occupations with the exception of pilots are paid far, far less than police for their labors.
In “Backing the Blue” are you supporting people who do the job most open to assault in our nation ? If so you are correct.
“Police Service” professions are indeed at the top of this list, which includes security guards and prison guards, etc. Other public employees are also assaulted on the job, but the reaction is often different. The officer is often “understood.” Schoolteachers, however, are too often asked what THEY did to cause the “situation.” Today’s teachers are often afraid to touch, much less restrain, a disruptive student.
In “Backing the Blue” are you supporting the “thin blue line” that looks the other way when other officers are guilty of transgressions, violent and otherwise? I’m not!
In cases of scandal, police departments rival only the churches in covering up the misdeeds of those who represent them. They do so, to a great extent, for the same reason. They don’t want to create a scandal, so the bully/racist/misogynist/thief goes on his/her merry way.
Do you really believe that other officers/supervisors don’t know who the racists are? who the bullies are? who the woman haters are? who the petty thieves are? I don’t!
In “Backing the Blue” are you supporting the overtime cheats, led by a large number of state troopers who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from your pocket? I’m not!
Do you really believe that none of their peers knew what was happening? Really?
Given all of the above, one of the dumbest slogans I have ever encountered is “defund the police.” Even figures who have been battling police administered injustice for years think that the term “defunding” is foolishness.
Reform the police? Yes! Reform I unquestionably needed in some cases. As an example, Salem does extensive, far-reaching background checks on potential officers and has done so since Bob St. Pierre was chief. Chiefs Tucker, Butler and King have continued this admirable process.
Unfortunately, too many communities’ nationwide checks consist of “does he/she have a criminal record?”
So yes, there needs to be a universally extensive, far-reaching practice of weeding out the potential problems before they exist. One must would be a deep background search on an officer from another area or state to find out the real reason they left. Another must should be in-depth psychological testing. You are putting lethal weapons and a license to kill into an officer’s hands. Would it not be a good idea to be as sure as possible that he/she is mentally/ emotionally up to it?
Along the same line, having disciplinary and termination decisions made by chiefs and commissioners being subject to arbitration needs to stop! Period! If a disciplined or fired officer wishes to contest the action against them their appeal should, like other public employees, be to whatever authority that pays them and oversees their superior officers.
“Restructure the police?” Yes. Definitely. Today’s officers are asked to do too much, and oft-times have no “tools” other than physical and potentially lethal force. All police departments should have a compliment of “crisis handlers.” These would be officers in all ways except that they would be highly trained in assessing mental illnesses, emotional disturbances and conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, autism and Asperger’s syndromes. They would also be unarmed and with clothing distinct from other officers that would be seen as non-threatening by the person being addressed.
It may also be necessary to limit overtime and detail work. A tired person is not as likely to make good decisions as a rested person. If that tired person is armed…
Limiting overtime and detail work may not be looked upon happily by officers, some of whose incomes dwarf those of other public employees due to these perks, perks that are also the “cookie jar” into which far too many blue clad hands have far too often overreached while the “thin blue line” gazed off into the distance.
Do I “Back the Blue”?
In general, I answer with a loud yes! Is my support a knee-jerk reaction regardless of the situation? No, it is not!
Slogans don’t solve problems, people do.
Brendan Walsh is a resident of Salem.