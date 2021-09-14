To the editor:
Would you get an abortion for a victim of rape or incest? Would you condemn the right of vigilantes rather than the courts enforcing our laws? ]If your answer to these 2 questions is yes, then consider joining me in boycotting Fortune 500 companies that do business in Texas.
The facts supporting this boycott are plain and simple. Although Roe vs Wade has been an established law in our land for more than 50 years, in a recent decision, the Supreme Court has validated a recent Texas law banning abortions after four weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. As a woman’s menstrual cycle can range from 21 to 35 days, most women will not even know they are pregnant after four weeks. Poor women who cannot afford to go out of state for abortions will have to settle for butcher shops. Moreover, the Texas anti-abortion law turns everyday citizens into bounty hunters. Residents of the state can sue nurses, doctors, clinics, and even a person who drives a person, for at least $10,000. This vigilante justice clearly violates civil rights.
As a boycott represents an economic pinch, we will be sending companies doing business in Texas, a strong message about complicity in this outrage. Boycott the Fortune 500 companies doing business in Texas. It represents our way of doing something, rather than standing silently by.
Robert Gamer
Salem