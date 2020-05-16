Editor's Note: This is the second in a weekly series of practical tips from the Healthy Peabody Collaborative on how to strengthen the positive relationships that are essential to young people’s growth, learning and thriving.
At the Healthy Peabody Collaborative, we work to intentionally build the qualities, experiences and relationships young people need to grow up healthy, caring and responsible. We use the Search Institute 40 Developmental Assets, a research based framework, and follow their philosophy of focusing on the strengths of young people — rather than the deficits — so they can build on what they’re already doing right.
The Search Institute’s newest work focuses on helping young people be and become their best selves by strengthening the positive relationships in their lives, including relationships with parents, peers, teachers, mentors, youth workers and others. These “Developmental Relationships” are the close connections through which young people discover who they are, cultivate abilities to shape their own lives, and learn how to engage and contribute to the world around them.
The Search Institute has identified five elements, expressed in actions, that make relationships powerful in young people’s lives. In honor of mental health awareness month and the great asks that have been put on adults in the lives of children while we’re all trying to practice physical distance with social warmth, we will outline these elements and give practical tips for strengthening these developmental relationships.
The second element is to Challenge Growth. Young people need us to push them so they keep getting better. We can do this by expecting their best, pushing them to go further, holding them accountable, and reflecting on their failures to help them learn from mistakes and setbacks. To break it down even further, here are some actionable tips from the Search Institute Developmental Relationships Framework.
All adults can:
- Highlight future goals. Talk to young people about the things that they look forward to or dream about.
- Expand their thinking by asking hard questions, providing alternate explanations, and encouraging openness to different opinions. This helps kids to expand their own thinking.
- Emphasize that mistakes are a necessary part of learning. Praise them for hard work, whether they succeed or fail.
Young people can:
- Encourage friends to spend time doing things that will help them reach their future goals and dreams.
- Model how they put in effort to learn. Push back if others dismiss the value of learning.
Parenting adults can:
- Expect their children to do their best, even when doing something they don’t really like.
- Teach their children that making mistakes is part of learning.
Teachers can:
- Emphasize mastery and self-improvement more than doing better than other students.
- Challenge students to reach high expectations. Hold them accountable.
Youth program leaders can:
- Challenge young people to do things that a little hard for them to do.
- Help young people find their own solutions, rather than just telling them what to do.
Next in this series: Provide Support.
See www.search-institute.org
for more about the Developmental Relationships and the 40 Developmental Asset Frameworks. Follow Healthy Peabody Collaborative on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information about HPC.