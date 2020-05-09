Healthy Peabody Collaborative

Editor's Note: This is the first in a weekly series of practical tips from the Healthy Peabody Collaborative on how to strengthen the positive relationships that are essential to young people’s growth, learning and thriving.

At the Healthy Peabody Collaborative, we work to intentionally build the qualities, experiences and relationships young people need to grow up healthy, caring and responsible. We use the Search Institute 40 Developmental Assets, a research based framework, and follow their philosophy of focusing on the strengths of young people — rather than the deficits — so they can build on what they’re already doing right.

The Search Institute’s newest work focuses on helping young people be and become their best selves by strengthening the positive relationships in their lives, including relationships with parents, peers, teachers, mentors, youth workers and others. These “developmental relationships” are the close connections through which young people discover who they are, cultivate abilities to shape their own lives, and learn how to engage and contribute to the world around them.
 
The Search Institute has identified five elements, expressed in actions, that make relationships powerful in young people’s lives. In honor of mental health awareness month and the great asks that have been put on adults in the lives of children while we’re all trying to practice physical distance with social warmth, we will outline these elements and give practical tips for strengthening these developmental relationships.
 
The first element is to Express Care. Young people need us to show them that they matter to us. We can do this by being dependable, listening, believing in them, and by being warm and encouraging. To break it down even further, here are some actionable tips from the Search Institute Developmental Relationships Framework.
 
All adults can:
  1. Pay attention. Focus on youth when they are talking about things that are important to them. This may mean putting your cell phone away.
  2. Follow up with young people when you learn that they are going through something, rather than waiting for them to bring it up again.
  3. Make time for lightness. Share in some humor, fun, and laughter amid the practical tasks.
Young people can:
  1. When talking with friends, ask follow-up questions that help you get to know them better.
  2. Let friends know you noticed when they do something you admire.
Parenting adults can:
  1. Ask follow-up questions so you both know you’re interested and engaged.
  2. Find satisfaction in doing things for and with your child, even if these things wouldn’t otherwise be important to you.
Teachers can:
  1. Strive to understand and show sensitivity to students’ feelings.
  2. Use varied teaching strategies to make learning enjoyable, and help students connect with you and each other.
Youth program leaders can:
  1. Work to understand young people’s points of view when they share ideas or opinions.
  2. Do what you say you will do, and keep your promises.
Next in this series: Challenge Growth.
 
See www.search-institute.org for more about the developmental relationships and the 40 Developmental Asset Frameworks. Follow Healthy Peabody Collaborative on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information about HPC.
 
Sandi Drover is the outreach coordinator at the Healthy Peabody Collaborative. Contact her at sdrover@peabodypolice.org.

