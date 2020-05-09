Editor's Note: This is the first in a weekly series of practical tips from the Healthy Peabody Collaborative on how to strengthen the positive relationships that are essential to young people’s growth, learning and thriving.
At the Healthy Peabody Collaborative, we work to intentionally build the qualities, experiences and relationships young people need to grow up healthy, caring and responsible. We use the Search Institute 40 Developmental Assets, a research based framework, and follow their philosophy of focusing on the strengths of young people — rather than the deficits — so they can build on what they’re already doing right.
- Pay attention. Focus on youth when they are talking about things that are important to them. This may mean putting your cell phone away.
- Follow up with young people when you learn that they are going through something, rather than waiting for them to bring it up again.
- Make time for lightness. Share in some humor, fun, and laughter amid the practical tasks.
- When talking with friends, ask follow-up questions that help you get to know them better.
- Let friends know you noticed when they do something you admire.
- Ask follow-up questions so you both know you’re interested and engaged.
- Find satisfaction in doing things for and with your child, even if these things wouldn’t otherwise be important to you.
- Strive to understand and show sensitivity to students’ feelings.
- Use varied teaching strategies to make learning enjoyable, and help students connect with you and each other.
- Work to understand young people’s points of view when they share ideas or opinions.
- Do what you say you will do, and keep your promises.