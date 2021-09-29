The Biden administration has laid out a bold vision to conserve and restore 30% of our nation’s land and waters by 2030. Biden’s “America the Beautiful” plan sets the first-ever national conservation goal.
And not a moment too soon. Our nation’s pollinators and critical ecosystems are being decimated. There are 12,000 species that need conservation assistance in order to avoid extinction.
Our ocean habitats are in decline and we’ve lost 70% of the bull kelp off the Northern Coast of California in the last ten years. In the Florida Keys, 90% of live corals have been lost and our nation’s wetlands in the lower 48 have been reduced by half. Make no mistake: we’re in crisis mode and conservation is one of the key ways we can combat climate change and preserve our precious land and waters.
It’s not rocket science — if we conserve at least 30% of our land and waters by 2030, we protect those lands and waters from dirty fossil fuel production and pollution. The Biden plan will expand protections of critical fish and wildlife habitats and corridors, increase access to outdoor recreation, and support Tribally-led conservation and restoration efforts, and much more.
Nearly one-third of the American population – more than 100 million people – do not have access to a park within a 10-minute walk from their home. Many of the communities that lack access to clean air, clean water and nature are the very same communities that are negatively impacted by fossil fuel production and pollution.
Biden’s 30-by 30 plan will create more parks and outdoor opportunities, especially in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods that lack the most access to parks and recreation. We must expand protections for our land and waters if we’re going to preserve delicate ecosystems, regenerate depleted marine life, fight climate change and ensure Americans can enjoy these scenic and wild places for generations to come.
We look forward to seeing more details from President Biden’s 30-by-30 plan, and appreciate his commitment to restoring and protecting America’s land and waters.
Dr. Rob Moir is a nationally recognized and award-winning environmentalist. He is president & executive director of Massachusetts-based Ocean River Institute, a nonprofit providing expertise, services, resources, and information unavailable on a localized level to support efforts of environmental organizations. Please visit www.oceanriver.org for more information.