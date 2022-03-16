Last month my husband fractured his wrist when he stepped into a pothole while walking our dog, Lionel. At the time, I was at home putting on socks, preparing to go to my studio at the Cummings Center when voices downstairs got my attention. My husband called to me: “Sharon, can you come down here?” Something told me I would not be visiting my studio that day. For one thing, he never calls me Sharon. Nevertheless, I did not want to go downstairs, although I did ... slowly. I was reminded of my grade school years at Gloucester’s Eastern Avenue Elementary. Being called to the principal’s office had the same affect: one of dread. You knew what awaited wouldn’t be good, so you dragged your feet.
Downstairs, I found my husband and a neighbor standing in the kitchen. He was covered in mud, with a black eye, cuts on his face and a bruised and swollen hand. The alert neighbor had spotted him on the ground on Juniper Street, a rocky, rutted road. Even our mailman claims it’s one of the worst in Beverly Farms, and that’s saying a lot. Some of those potholes date back to the Blizzard of ’78.
After the neighbor had helped my husband into her SUV, she was faced with what to do about Lionel. A Mississippi rescue mutt at 75 pounds, he’s roly-poly and unable to climb aboard. Another alert neighbor out walking his dog sized up the situation and grabbed Lionel’s leash.
Upon hearing about this chain of events, I was reminded of the old ad and jingle: Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there. You don’t realize how much you appreciate your neighbors until you have a crisis ... or fall into a pothole. It’s been my experience that neighbors show up long before the insurance agents. Now that I think about it, the latter never appear at all.
In any event, I drove my husband to Beverly Hospital’s ER. Even in pain and covered in mud, he managed to comment upon my driving — some things never change.
We checked in at the the emergency room. As expected on a Friday afternoon, the department was busy. By that time my husband’s fingers were the size of Italian sausages, his hand swollen like a catcher’s mitt. Unfortunately, it was his right — dominant — hand.
When they finally whisked him off for X-rays and other scans, I went home to feed the pets. Upon returning later, I learned he’d been taken upstairs. His fractured wrist was being temporarily splinted. Surgery with an orthopedic surgeon would follow.
The woman at the reception desk apologized: Due to COVID regulations I couldn’t join my husband upstairs. I returned to the waiting room and called family members. While on the phone, I noticed a voicemail from my daughter Jessica. She’d called an hour earlier — from Beverly Hospital. Apparently, while her father was upstairs being treated, she was brought in by ambulance for emergency gallbladder surgery. Prior to surgery, she and her dad had occupied adjoining cubicles! I know this because I asked the woman at the reception desk. After looking at a computerized chart, she said, “That’s right, they were next to each other.”
Later my daughter said she thought she’d heard her dad’s voice in the next room but dismissed the notion, figuring it was the effect of painkillers. After all, what are the chances of a father and daughter ending up in the same department, in adjoining rooms, at the same time?
As for me, it was the only time I could honestly say I was “grateful” for COVID. You see, if I’d been allowed upstairs and had spotted my daughter in the adjoining room, I’d have collapsed. Then there would have been three Cooks, occupying three beds, all in a row.
