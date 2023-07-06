Here and across the globe, in many societies, ordinary people — regardless of their politics or culture — are desiring to lead secure, reliable lives at a time when so much appears uncertain and ominous. There are many reasons that the state of society today appears fragile and too fluid. One of them is the behavior of reckless men who occupy leadership positions.
It just doesn’t take many men — for indeed it is usually men — to create obstacles to peace and wisdom in too many places across the world.
And it just doesn’t take too many men to block progress toward better, more fit societies.
It doesn’t take many men to poison public debate, drag down hope and realistic possibility, and effectively lower the ceiling that society can reach.
These thoughts have continually come to mind over the past year as I observe current events, evaluate their nature, and reflect on possible responses to the challenges we face.
Foremost among a plethora of examples where individual men have pushed the world into devastating and still-unfolding catastrophes is the war in Ukraine. Primarily because of the actions of just two men — President Vladimir Putin and President George Bush, Jr. — the world is being damaged by a war that is causing huge consequences across the world.
Putin’s role is obvious to all. He alone ordered the invasion of Ukraine, and he has the authority within Russia to halt the conflict.
Bush’s role is less obvious to many, but powerful nonetheless. Unilaterally, and without coordination with or approval of European leaders, Bush in 2008 declared that Ukraine would definitely become a member of NATO within some accelerated timetable. Bush’s announcement increased the already high levels of anxiety, distrust, and paranoia in the Kremlin regarding the status of Ukraine. Putin had previously been led to believe that Ukraine might remain a neutral state between the West and Russia.
In another essentially unilateral decision, Bush in 2003 had America invade Iraq. This was a shockingly stupid action, and it has caused a cascade of disastrous subsequent events, including making the U.S. seem (or be) an unpredictable and dangerous nation. This reputation no doubt factored into Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine.
In other areas of society too, individual men are sabotaging civilized order and facilitating ignorance and enmity. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, permits the platform to serve as a propaganda tool and a conduit of disinformation. In American politics, Twitter is used for destructive false narratives and as a vehicle to undermine citizen solidarity.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban use Twitter to spread their poisonous ideology, recruit adherents, and terrorize ordinary people. Taliban leaders have legions of Twitter followers. Afghanistan has regressed to the Dark Ages.
Facebook similarly facilitates all sorts of disinformation, brainwashing, and content divisive to society. Like Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook, could take strong steps to reduce the horrendous damage that his platform does to us all, but the reforms necessary to de-weaponize Facebook — and all of the social media platforms — would significantly reduce the over-the-top profits of the internet companies.
Consequently, the general population of citizens — both nationally and globally — is effectively held hostage by the actions of a relative handful of men who wield power out of all proportion to democratic principles. Every single day, across the world, the internet and social media continue to corrode comity, cooperation, and compromise. Average citizens are essentially helpless to change the course of the internet juggernaut.
There are many other examples of individual men who single-handedly create or contribute to enormous crises that are victimizing millions of people. One foreign leader, President Nicholas Maduro of Venezuela, has been so incompetent, repressive, and autocratic that his country is falling apart. In the past 10 years, roughly 7 million people have fled Venezuela.
Here in the U.S., in a less overtly dramatic way, six conservative justices of the Supreme Court form a barrier to the fundamental reforms that might allow our country to address some of its biggest problems. Although the six do not vote together on every case, they share certain attitudes that make it extremely unlikely that the country could undo corporate “personhood,” reduce the role of money in government, rein in corporate power, or halt the ever-increasing concentration of wealth in the upper tier of the population.
Even if congressional legislation to address these problems were to be successful, it’s a sure thing that cases would be brought to the Supreme Court specifically to overturn the legislation.
Republicans in the Senate have openly made the court partisan, and the justices are effectively unaccountable. The citizenry can only watch impotently.
A final example of how one powerful person can do incredible damage to society is, of course, Donald Trump. Deeply dishonest, insecure, and supremely narcissistic, Trump has for years dragged down civility and decency. He deliberately divides the country.
We have yet to be rid of him. Like Putin, Maduro, Musk, Zuckerberg, and so many other underdeveloped men, he is a man-baby whose hold on power is not accompanied by responsibility, discernment, or a sense of proportion. We could cite many more examples of corrosive men in politics, corporate boardrooms, and talk radio — men who cannot see themselves or society clearly.
When we consider that there are 8 billion people in the world — most of whom could probably get along, given wise leaders and fair conditions — it is painful to observe how a relative handful of small, blinded men can stymie and degrade entire societies.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.