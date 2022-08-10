“Man, Biden sure screwed up that Afghanistan exit, didn’t he?”
Normally I respond to such a question by saying “yes” and walking away. But this time I thought I’d test the depth of the man’s knowledge of that debacle with a few questions.
“Yes, it was a horror show. It made the name of the agreement so ironic: D.O.H.A, Defense of Homeland Afghanistan.”
“Yeh, but at least it fulfilled one of Trump’s campaign promises: To get the troops out of that swamp.”
“Yup. and the agreement was made with everyone who had a dog in the fight present: The Afghan government, the Taliban, and Trump’s Secretary of State Pompeo.”
“Yup! By the book.”
“Well. I know this probably slipped your mind because of the excitement of the moment, but the Afghan government wasn’t invited to the meeting.”
“Yeh, well they would have complained if something wasn’t right!”
“Let me summarize the terms of the agreement. All American troops out of Afghanistan NLT May 2021, about 15 months or so distant. In exchange, the Taliban would not attack U.S. troops during that time. As a gesture of good will to the Taliban, 5,000 Taliban soldiers would be released from prison. In return, the Taliban agreed to form a joint government with the regime In Kabul, promising that there would be no retribution carried out against Afghan supporters of American efforts in the country, and that the Taliban would not allow the country to become a haven for terrorist organizations.
“Hey, sounds good to me!”
“Yeh, well let me summarize what happened. If Trump hadn’t been trounced by Biden in the election, he would have been faced with the same dilemma that Biden now had. Faced with a self-proclaimed withdrawal in May, now six months away, Biden could cancel the agreement which would justify renewed attacks on U.S. forces by Taliban forces reinforced with the 5,000 released prisoners, necessitating infusion of more U.S. troops, starting the cycle over. Our military task would be even more difficult since the Taliban had been taking over large swaths of the country, virtually unopposed by the U.S. trained and equipped Afghan military who melted away, unwilling to fight for a corrupt, uncaring central government. Karzei, the Afghan president and his Kabul crowd, seeing the writing on the wall, had already sent their millions ahead to their getaway and scrammed, no ‘I shall return!’ Because the whole affair was a ploy so that Trump could check off as another ‘accomplishment’ in his presidential campaign, he had made no plans to deal with the hundreds of thousands of Afghans who wanted to get out of the country. Biden backed off the May deadline and established an equally unrealistic date, and the horror show began: Thousands of Afghans mobbing the airport, so desperate that they held onto departing transports until they plunged to their deaths, infants being hauled over the wall by Marines, people living in sewage canals, and the death of 13 Marines by a suicide bomber.”
“So what are you saying?”
“First, I’m thankful that we’re finally out of that place. Now my grandson will not be sent on a fool’s errand as was the case in Vietnam and Iraq. Second, I have three daughters and two granddaughters: I shudder to think of them in the hands of such as the Taliban. But that is up to the Afghan men to decide. We tried. We tried! Third, I deplore politicians who cause horrific consequences for political reasons. I condemn both Trump and Biden for such behavior.
“Last, I invite any of the Tucker/Hannity pansies who claim we left Afghanistan with our tails between our legs to meet me, my son, grandson and millions of veterans out back to discuss the matter.”
Jim McNiff, of Danvers, is a retired U.S. Army LTC. His son was awarded a Bronze Star in Gulf War I. His grandson recently completed Infantry Basic Training and will be deployed in May to the Middle East.