Being a funeral director isn’t always easy. However, every once in a while we are reminded by circumstances, people or divine providence, why we are here, and that we do make a difference. In addition, the people we are fortunate enough to serve, many times bring us joy.
Recently, Stanetsky-Hymanson Funeral Home in Salem handled the arrangements for a gentleman whose wife happened to be my fifth-grade teacher. As the general manager of Stanetsky-Hymanson Funeral Home, Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home in Lynn and Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home in Marblehead, I’m involved in all aspects of these three funeral homes. So when I saw the name of this gentleman and noticed his wife’s name, I knew I had to see her. She was my favorite teacher of all time and truly made a difference and an impact on me when I was a child. I wanted to tell her that, and also, somehow help her in her loss.
A few days after the funeral, I delivered some paperwork to her at her residence. When I walked in, she was surprised to see me and remembered me as one of her students. She remembered the curly headed fifth-grader playing the ukulele at holiday time and was amazed to see a big 60 years old man with a mustache and beard.
After offering my condolences, I told her how much she impacted me, what she meant to me, and what a wonderful teacher she was. Then I asked her if she would do me a favor. I told her after she does me the favor, that I would explain why I asked her for this particular favor. She said, “Sure, ask away.” I said, “Would you please give me a kiss on the cheek?” She replied, “Of course.” I then leaned over and put my cheek out, and she gave me a gentle kiss.
I thanked her and began to explain my request. You see, during our fifth grade holiday party she let me play my ukulele and sing a couple of songs to the class. She really showed an interest in me and was proud of my talent. It made me feel good that my favorite teacher was proud of me. Soon the time came for the teacher to open her holiday gifts from the students. She opened my gift and thanked me as I sat in the back row. Then she opened the gift of another boy who happened to be sitting in the front row right next to where she was standing. She thanked him and leaned over to kiss him on the cheek. Of course she would have done the same for me had I been sitting closer to her, but as a fifth-grader, all I could think of was, “Why didn’t she give me a kiss?”
When I told her that story in her kitchen, she apologized to me. I had to tell her that “no apology is necessary”, because she did nothing wrong. It was an insecure fifth-grader’s mentality that caused me to feel slighted at the time, not anything she did. I told her that I had waited 50 years for that kiss and I finally got it and was so happy. She then said to me, “Well then, let me kiss your other cheek for good measure.” As she kissed my other cheek, I felt a tear come down my face.
Seeing my wonderful teacher after 50 years and getting the rare opportunity to tell her the difference she made in my life was a blessing I will never forget. I have thought about her many, many times over the years, and the good Lord gave me the blessing to connect with her, even during her most difficult time. As stressful as life can get, and as difficult it is to deal with death on a daily basis, being a funeral director has its positive moments as well. May we all live as my teacher lives, continually blessing others and being a positive light no matter the circumstances.
I would have never gotten the opportunity to express my gratitude to this wonderful lady, and I certainly would not have been able to close the circle on that missed kiss of 50 years had I not become a funeral director. I thank God for these blessings and I thank my teacher for being who she is. The world isn’t such a bad place after all.
Eric Daniels is a funeral director and general manager for Stanetsky-Hymanson Funeral Home, Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home and Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home. He has written three books, is an Army veteran, and was a funeral director in Florida for 17 years. He grew up in Peabody and now lives in Lynn.