”You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen; he is not here. See the place where they laid him. But go, tell his disciples and Peter that he is going before you to Galilee. There you will see him, just as he told you.” — Mark 16:6-7
We celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days ago. Let’s reflect one more time on that day in which he rose. Place yourself with the women who went to the tomb out of love for Jesus. You are receiving the message from the angel.
“You seek Jesus of Nazareth.” The women sought the dead body of Jesus. They wanted to complete the anointing of his body. They came not out of faith but out of love. His death on the cross had dashed whatever faith they had had in him to be the Messiah, but it had not dashed their love. Can it be said of you that you seek Jesus of Nazareth? Have you read the gospels lately — Matthew, Mark, Luke and John? All together they make up about 100 pages. Whether or not they lead you to faith in him as the Son of God who saves sinners, you are likely to be inspired by his teachings. There is a reason that some said of him, “No one ever spoke like this man!”
“Who was crucified.” Scholars debate over whether or not Jesus rose bodily from the tomb. They do not debate that he died on a Roman cross. Why did he? Without reading anyone else, could you come up with a reason after reading the gospels? You could read the rest of the New Testament, which gives a specific reason. That’s about another 100 pages. Or read the book of Romans, which takes under 30 minutes.
“He has risen; he is not here. See the place where they laid him.” This is the audacious claim of the Christian faith. It is reported in the gospels, testified to in the book of Acts, and provides the backdrop for the rest of the New Testament. So important is it, that one New Testament writer claims, “if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile” (1 Corinthians 15:17). Even if the claim is too difficult to believe, pretend that it is just as you would while reading a novel or watching a movie. Once you allow yourself to enter into the premise of the author, it gives you insight that you could not have without it. So, what if Jesus did actually rise from the dead? Read the gospels and the rest of the New Testament in that light and see what insight you might come up with.
“But go, tell his disciples and Peter that he is going before you to Galilee.” The women were given a mission. I am not giving you a mission, but I do give you a recommendation. Have you seen the TV series “The Chosen”? For myself, it has helped me not so much to see Jesus in a new light but his followers, both the women and men who encountered him. I commend the series to you.
“There you will see him, just as he told you.” Many novelists — Stephen King is one — will tell you that they do not know where their own story is going to take them. They begin writing and then let the characters take over. The gospel writers did know their endings, and they claim that even Jesus knew the end of his story. When you have that in mind, you will find direct and indirect references to it. It is fun to look for them, like when you are reading a book or watching a movie for the second time, and you now spot the clues you missed before.
All of this is to say that the gospels — all four of them — make for a good story to read. Jesus makes a good character to read about. Whether or not you believe literally what is written about him, you will find him fascinating and his story compelling. Add them as though they make up a novella that you include among your books to read. They make for good springtime reading. You might agree that, “No one ever spoke like this man.”
D. Marion Clark is the interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church Northshore in Ipswich.