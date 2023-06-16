Fathers around the world achieve greatness in different ways. In the case of Ol’ Russ Larrabee, as he liked being identified in his senior years, my father displayed a perseverance and grace that has served as a constant inspiration to my two brothers, my two sisters, countless relatives and friends — and me.
Set aside the fact he was a loving and caring provider for his family, his No. 1 priority, until he passed in 2009, at 92. What amazed his kids was how he was able to fulfill that most important of obligations during a time in his early 40s when lesser men might have collapsed from the same tragedy and stress that marked his life as a young husband and father.
As a sales executive for the Nestle Company based in Hartford, Russ (Beverly-born and bred) was living the dream, with three young sons, a beautiful wife (the former Barbara Moulton of Danvers) and a new Cape Cod-style home, white picket fence and all, in nearby Manchester, Connecticut.
But starting in 1956 his world started crashing down on the World War II veteran (SeaBees). His wife, who had developed a serious medical condition that made it difficult to deliver her three babies, though she did so successfully, became gravely ill right after Christmas and died a few weeks into 1957. She had bravely dealt with her third pregnancy after being diagnosed with cancer.
I was only 7 at the time. Big brother Bob was 12; baby brother Mark was 10 months. Russ was 39. I will never forget the moment he sat me down on his knee in the kitchen and broke the news my mother had died. I was crushed and broke down with uncontrollable tears, like any little boy would. But dad was the picture of grace and calm. Imagine the infinite depth of loss he must have been experiencing.
With the help of his live-in mother-in-law, the widowed Gladys Moulton — an angel all during this horrific time for Russ and his boys — he maintained his wits and maintained a semblance of normalcy in a devastated home.
Soon after burying his wife, my father ended his two-year assignment for the Nestle Company in Hartford and was re-assigned to his prior post in Cambridge. We got to return to our original hometown of Danvers and settled into a new ranch house on Glendale Drive.
As he moved up the ranks at Nestle, eventually becoming New England regional sales manager for the coffee division, Russ and surrogate mom Gladys kept the three boys on the straight and positive road for growth. By early 1958, our dad, a self-taught piano and ukulele player, began dating. He wanted to find a new mother for his boys and a new wife for himself. I was surprised he ever found the time.
He had no problem finding prospects, though, thanks in part to his musicianship and love of Manhattans. He was quite the social bug.
Then in late January 1959, heartache struck the Larrabee household again. I got sick as a dog at home one bitingly cold February weekend. By the following Tuesday, I was admitted to Beverly Hospital and promptly diagnosed with nephritis, and soon thereafter spinal meningitis. I was on my deathbed after 15 days of failed treatment, then brother Bob a week later was rushed to Beverly with the same symptoms and was also diagnosed with nephritis, a serious kidney ailment but a somewhat milder case than that of his kid brother.
Think by this time Dad might have been ready to jump off the Mystic River bridge, but he didn’t. “I never saw a man deal so gracefully with a second personal catastrophe in two years,” my beloved aunt, Louise (Moulton) Joyce, told me years later. “Russ had a strong heart, mind and faith that saved his family.”
Miraculously, intern Olin Samson saved my life by ordering penicillin (thank you, Dr. Fleming) and that pulled me through, otherwise I was a goner. Bob also made a full recovery.
Before Bob and I got sick, Dad had already met an amazing woman, Barbara Germaine, an operating room nurse from Hartford Hospital. Dad had found his second love. They were married in October 1960, our new mom, raring to go in inheriting a family with three boys. Better still, she drove a late model Oldsmobile convertible. It was a match made in heaven. They had two daughters who made us a fabulous family of five kids. They were married 48 years when Dad died in 2009.
Ultimately, Barbara Germaine Larrabee had saved our family. But even she admitted in her later years that she would never have accepted the challenge of marrying Ol’ Russ, with three rambunctious boys, if it had not been for Russ’ humility and grace in facing deep despair long before she met him. Those two life-and-death episodes convinced her the kind of man my Dad was.
So this Father’s Day greeting is for you, Dad, and for all fathers who strive to match your admirable qualities.
Gary Larrabee lives in Wenham and was a member of The Salem News sports staff from 1971 to 1995.