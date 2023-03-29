“A little more grace, a motive made pure, a few truths tenderly told,” wrote Christian Science Founder Mary Baker Eddy, “... would restore the right action of the mental mechanism, and make manifest the movement of body and soul in accord with God.” (See “Miscellaneous Writings 1883-1896,” page 354.)
This quote comes to mind when things look dire to me. I sometimes think, Really? Just a little? But often a little grace is all that’s missing. Sometimes, it’s just a small encouraging thought, what my husband calls a “bat-squeak of prayer,” that turns things around — from simply finding lost keys to responding to a nephew’s earnest questions about God.
One definition of grace is “the unmerited love and favor of God.” One Sunday morning, I yelled at my teenage son for not cleaning up his room. Wordlessly, he walked out of the house. Driving to church without him, I prayed. His brothers asked where he was. “I don’t know. I was mean to him. Please pray for him,” I replied. I thought he might have taken the train to Boston to be with friends. But when we got to Sunday School, he was sitting at the usual table with his teacher, having a quiet talk. I felt so blessed.
I am struggling with grief as I write this. My mother passed away recently. But this morning, I remembered her saying, when I was a teenager, “You seem depressed. Why don’t you clean up your room?” I did some vacuuming this morning. It helped. Tough love must run in our family. Along with a little more grace, of course.
A Sunday School teacher wrote about “a little more” in a magazine article published by the Christian Science Church:
“‘I don’t have enough faith to heal,’ said a sixteen-year-old in my Christian Science Sunday School class. ‘Do you have any faith in God’s healing power and in Christian Science?’ I asked him. ‘Of course I do,’ he answered. ‘How much?’ I queried. ‘I don’t know.… Not 100 percent.’ ‘Could you muster 51 percent?’ I continued. ‘Oh yes, that’s easy,’ said he. The next Sunday the student came to class beaming. He said: ‘I know now that I have enough faith. I healed myself this week of a bad cold.’” (“How Much Faith Do We Need?” by Ernest. W. Seuss, Christian Science Sentinel, May 21, 1977)
In our local church, our last Sunday School student moved away during the pandemic, while classes were suspended. But now we are restarting, with faith. It’s not blind faith. We have seen God supply both the questions and the answers.
One teacher had asked a past class if they had any problems that needed to be addressed. “Well, there’s a war in the Middle East,” one student said. The teacher felt he was being tested. “OK,” he replied. “We’ll pray about that.” They discussed it as a class, then went home and prayed. The next day, there was a cease-fire. Many others, surely, had been praying for peace as well. But the class had added their “little more” to that effort.
I once read decades’ worth of annual Sunday School superintendents’ reports for a church history project. Every year the reports told of times that were unprecedentedly tough, that children needed spiritual guidance and unconditional love more than ever — and that teachers had enlisted to offer it. Violence, illness, and injustice, sometimes described in quaint, old-fashioned terms, were sadly familiar. But every year a superintendent was there, rallying teachers like the one my son knew to turn to. That makes me grateful we are reopening our Sunday School. It means opening our hearts to a little more grace, for whoever walks in.
Maggie Thomas is the Reading Room librarian at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ipswich.