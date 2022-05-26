In my last column (“See the house of cards,” May 13) I described how the reckless hyperconnectivity characteristic of modern economies and technologies has made societies vulnerable to breakdown. As wealth distribution, jobs, production, supply and demand, consumption and resources become increasingly unbalanced or chaotic or destructive, our societies are being shown to be extremely fragile.
And the one vehicle – politics – with which we would normally address these problems has been rendered mostly ineffective. Here and across the globe, citizens and factions can barely speak with one another.
I recently met with a retired neurologist to discuss these issues. In his practice of 45 years, treating patients with neurological and nervous system disorders – from mild to life-threatening – he has come to appreciate the critical role of mental health in human identity and capabilities. For an individual to be secure, confident, reasonable, temperate and able to advance and mature emotionally, he usually must have the time and space and conditions to develop in those ways.
It is best if those conditions are present in a household while an infant, then child, then young adult is raised. That gives a child the best chance of growing into a mentally healthy adult.
But barring that, undeveloped adults will need conditions around them that will encourage their emotional growth.
In his practice, the neurologist saw many types of suffering people. Some were abused as children, some were traumatized by something as adults. Some had more physiological sources of affliction.
But as a consequence, the one thing that characterized nearly all of them was a deficit of trust. Either abused, betrayed, alienated, sick, or in pain, they lacked trust in their fellow man and society.
The neurologist, after a lifetime of research and treating, understood that nearly half of all American adults suffer from some degree of emotional weakness or distrust. In many, this may stay buried or “managed,” but it can result in degrees of ineptitude as we relate to others.
Ironically, the doctor sees hope in this fact. He agrees wholeheartedly with my assessment that modern societies are on a desperately unsustainable path. But he believes we got here because we are damaged people and therefore have been using just a piece of our potential – and awesome – capabilities. We have gotten to this dangerous place precisely because we are emotionally immature, insecure, suspicious of others, and prone to conflict with others.
Agreeing that our capitalism, technology, and consumption are poorly conceived, and that our politics are broken, he sees repairing the “trust deficit” as key to creating a population that can address the other problems.
Since solving the big problems of the world would require immense cooperation across large and diverse populations, only people capable of trusting others could begin to reach out to others with the required respect, acceptance, faith, and goodwill that this would entail.
How do we get people to have that trust? The doctor said that we’d need to create good mental health in infants, children, and adults. But today’s adults – especially the ones in power – would first have to recognize that they are falling short emotionally, and that their own limits prevent the sort of citizen solidarity that we need.
What sort of event or set of circumstances could precipitate a revelation of that magnitude?
It has happened in the past.
During World War II, citizens of the Allied countries rose and sacrificed to defeat a Nazi force that wanted to subdue the world.
During the 1960s civil rights movement, the United States government passed landmark legislation to confront racism and bigotry.
In Poland in the 1980s, Lech Walesa rallied citizens and workers into solidarity to defeat communist oppression.
Similarly, in Czechoslovakia for decades, Vaclav Havel mobilized citizens into solidarity with the concept of “living in truth” to eventually overthrow communism.
Nelson Mandela, fighting racism and apartheid in South Africa, eventually shamed white oppressors into defeat.
And Ukrainian citizens today are sacrificing extraordinarily to resist the Russian invasion of their country.
All of these examples are illustrative of the hope and cooperation that can unify people in the face of existential crises. The neurologist has hope that American citizens can imagine themselves in solidarity with each other.
But I wonder. Our threats come from many sources, they are unfolding slowly, and many of them are subtle or not clearly seen as crises. Our threats don’t wear uniforms or carry guns. For example, when it comes to technology, the internet, consumption, and an infinite-growth capitalism, who do we unite against? What if the source of our threats is the mostly invisible arrangements of the very ways we organize and operate our society itself?
Mental health across the nation is deteriorating, and that is diminishing our interpersonal capacities. The doctor is right. But we don’t have time to “teach” emotional generosity. Somehow, citizens are going to have to prioritize and embrace a hierarchy of essential needs – admittedly putting aside important but secondary issues – and cooperate and compromise to save civilization itself.
