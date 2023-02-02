I have been writing essays about society and the world for 53 years. Starting in 1970 as a college freshman, and continuing more or less steadily since then, I have paid attention to the most significant developments produced by or affecting humankind — and at scales from the individual to the entire global population.
During that half-century, as I observed and wrote about the play of human affairs and events, a lot happened. Presidents and popes came and went, wars came and went, and the internet was invented. Terrorism, gasoline shortages, stagflation, inflation, recession, globalization, and the Rust Belt happened. Political parties vied for influence, the U.S.S.R. broke up, civil rights advanced, and the global human population doubled in number.
Capitalism and technology evolved, the media was transformed, and the effects of global warming began to present themselves.
Until roughly 2015 or 2016, I was able to write about the developments in the world by utilizing themes and narratives that felt honest and comfortable to me, and that were also commonly embraced by most Americans (and many other cultures). I’m here not referring to my politics or the readers’ politics — all of which could differ — but instead to the larger conceptions that most of us held.
I’m referring to the widely held — before 2016 or so anyway — beliefs that society had problems, that we could solve them, that solutions existed, and that good faith toward this effort was the predominant norm.
From 1970 to 2016, I found that any single column I wrote could be read, digested, and related to by almost any reader. Regardless of the topic, the politics, or the conclusion of either the column or the reader, both column and reader were mostly not alienated from each other.
So, if I wrote a “liberal” column, and a conservative reader read it, he might disagree with some of it, but we shared all sorts of large, foundational perspectives.
Today, in 2023, that is no longer the case. America has always been diverse, and has always held severe divisions — just ask any Black man – but today the population is divided in even more fundamental ways. More fundamental than even skin color, gender, political ideology, or level of income.
Today, we are divided by our knowledge and opinion regarding the biggest picture of all — that is, whether or not the very continued existence of civilization and organized societies here and across the globe is in doubt.
For a number of reasons, with rapid global warming being foremost, I believe that, well before 2100, organized societies will collapse. Humankind will not become extinct, but we could revert to a pre-agricultural existence.
With every passing year, more scientists, economists, journalists, and citizens view a stable future as far from assured.
At the same time, many citizens — for a variety of reasons — do not see or believe the possibility of an ecologically overturned future. For them, therefore, it is not a threat that requires large transformations now.
Consequently, a large schism exists — and is ever growing within society. It is a division between those who see man’s footprint on the Earth as increasingly cancerous, and those who do not hold that perspective.
This division matters because — depending upon which side you fall on — your viewpoint will hold major implications for your attitudes, behavior, and politics.
Perhaps more than on any issue in the past — even race — this schism is alienating one side from the other. It is very difficult to bridge this rift, and to have dialogue across it.
I just finished reading “The Precipice,” a bestseller published in 2020 that examines some of the dire threats we face. Written by Oxford University philosophy professor Toby Ord, it highlights the catastrophic dangers embodied in artificial intelligence advances, global warming, and a range of other still-unfolding developments.
But the book’s most unique aspect is its discussion of existential risk, that is, the possibility that man will cause the destruction of civilization.
Ord points out that today this is a newly heightened risk. Therefore, we are not used to contemplating it, or discussing it. Many people will struggle to believe we may destroy ourselves. The idea is, literally, practically unspeakable.
That shocking and unspeakable idea — one that requires considerable knowledge to comprehend and believe — forms the basis for the schism I referred to earlier.
Today, every time I sit down to write a column, I feel the schism in the readership. For 50 years I’ve mindfully crafted essays for all readers. Today, given our badly ruptured society, and the bizarrely divergent narratives held by citizens, how can one column speak usefully to all readers?
This is the same quandary our nation — and the entire world — is in. Toby Ord says the solution is for a critical mass of the population to better understand our societies, our problems, and just how at risk civilization is. Along with that, we need a moral philosophy that includes a sense of debt to the past and to the future.
All of that comprises a tall order, but it’s necessary. Somehow, we’ve got to create national and global solidarities that recognize where humankind now is.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.