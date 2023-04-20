Matthew 27:20-23
20 Meanwhile, the high priests and religious leaders had talked the crowd into asking for the pardon of Barabbas and the execution of Jesus. 21 The governor asked, “Which of the two do you want me to pardon?” They said, “Barabbas!” 22 “Then what do I do with Jesus, the so-called Christ?” They all shouted, “Nail him to a cross!” 23 He objected, “But for what crime?” But they yelled all the louder, “Nail him to a cross!”
The crowd does not answer the final question Pilate asks. They are determined to see Jesus be crucified. How often it is that a mob refuses to respond to a reasonable question but rather with strong emotion irrationally demand its own way. Nevertheless, that is not always the case. Sometimes a person asks a serious question that deserved a sincere answer.
When I am outside an abortion clinic, I am frequently taunted and reviled for my pro-life beliefs but I choose, in imitation of Jesus, to remain silent. No response offered to such an opponent is ever satisfactory in their eyes. A mind closed to reason is a dangerous thing. Still, when I sense that a question is asked in sincerity, I do make an effort to offer a reasonable reply to ones questioning. That happened to me recently when I was at the Cummings Center and a young boy, probably 12 or 13 years of age, asked me how I could not recommend abortion to a young girl who had been raped. I asked him if he was sincere in his asking and whether he might be willing for me to give him my honest response to the situation he presented. He said he wished to hear me out.
One evening, I told him, a neighbor of mine knocked on my front door and asked if she might come in to talk to me. Of course, I asked her to come in and she proceeded to tell me the following story. “When I was 15, on the way home from a high school dance, I was raped by a stranger. I planned to have an abortion but my parents encouraged me to have the baby and to give him up for adoption. They promised to do whatever they could do to support me in my pregnancy and though I was frightened at the thought of going through with this pregnancy, I reluctantly agreed and had a baby boy some months later. Eighteen years have gone by since then and I had often wondered about what had happened to my son. I had no idea of where he was living and I hoped that he was doing well with his adoptive parents.
Last month, I received a call from a social worker who informed me that that little boy, Bobby, was now 18 years of age and he wanted to meet his birth mother. The social worker further informed me that the adoptive father had died some 10 years ago and last month his adoptive mother had died. Thus, he hoped to meet his birth mother. Under those circumstances, I agreed immediately to meet him and some days later he and I were walking about this neighborhood. As we passed by your house, he blurted out, ‘My uncle John lives in there!’ I said, ‘John Kwiatek,’ and he responded, ‘Yes! He often had me come to visit and to spend time with my cousins. He’s my Godfather!’ I was stunned and wanted to tell you of this discovery.” I told my neighbor that my sister-in-law had adopted Bobby as an infant and, in fact, she also adopted two other children, one of whom, Mary Beth, was a former kindergarten student of my wife.
About a week later, I arranged a cookout for all of us at my home and we enjoyed the afternoon getting better acquainted. That was a wonderful event and all were thrilled to spend that precious time together. Bobby is now in his late 40s and lives with his family in another state so I don’t see him very much now, but he sure was blessed to meet his family at this reunion.
I told this story to this young man and he was deeply touched. He thanked me for my explanation of what a mother who had been raped might choose to do rather than to seek an abortion. In fact, some five minutes later he returned to the corner where I was holding a sign and, with tears in his eyes he told me, “I was adopted by my family as a baby! I guess adoption is best!”
Sometimes, people do listen to reason and sometimes we are able to share our witness and faith with others without suffering the consequences of an attack from the opposition. I guess that it is worth trying to reason with others when they are willing to hear us out.
John Kwiatek lives in Beverly and is the coordinator of the 40 Days for Life campaign in Beverly.