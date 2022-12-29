Good news: The Almy’s Clock returned to its former location on Essex Street, Tuesday, Dec. 20, after a 20-month absence for refurbishment. This entailed sandblasting, repainting, replacement of the drive mechanisms, and preparation of the handsome granite pedestal on which it has now been mounted.
The clock has been restored to its original appearance insofar as could be determined from old photographs. Accordingly, it remains a solid green color, the clock-face numerals and lettering (ALMY’S) are a heavier font, and the Roman numeral for four is IIII, not IV. The wording in the header above the face has been changed from a redundant “Almy’s” to the original “Essex County’s Shopping Centre,” which was deduced with some difficulty from a greatly enlarged 1915 photo. The replaced faces from 1960 to 2021 were made into operating wall clocks now in the large meeting room of the City Hall Annex and in the lobby of The Essex Condominium, which is located on the former Almy site.
The refurbished clock will feature an electrical drive system that will automatically adjust for Daylight Saving Time and reset after power failures. The 24-hour timer that controls the lighting behind the clock faces will also automatically adjust for DST and will switch the lights on and off at the varying times of sunset and sunrise throughout the year. The clock originally was driven by a slowly descending weight that would be cranked up to its high position once a week. Later, possibly after 1960, it has been driven by a small electric motor. The clock still had to be reset by hand twice a year for DST and also after power failures.
I became interested in the Almy’s clock because, from 2004 until this year, I lived in the Essex Condominium adjacent to the clock. As a former hands-on physicist, I voluntarily took on the task of resetting the clock after power failures and for DST. I made small repairs and advocated for larger ones. I also became interested in the clock’s history through the study of old documents and photos.
Photos of the Almy’s store taken in 1908 and 1910 narrow the date of installation to about 1909. The 1915 photo shows the clock to be located about 30 feet west of its current position, whereas photos taken circa 1935, 1953, and later show it at its current location. According to a Salem News story on Sept. 9, 1960, it was returned to Essex Street after repairs due to, I was told, damage by a backhoe. At that time, a new “modern” face design appeared, and it may have been electrified at that time. The clock apparently remained in place, but was inoperative, during the razing of Almy’s and construction of the Essex Condominium. After six years, it was restored to operating condition and unveiled to much fanfare on New Year’s Eve, 1991.
The refurbishment was coordinated by Patricia Kelleher, preservation planner of the city of Salem, and carried out by Electric Time Inc. of Medfield. The engineering and electrical departments of the city of Salem contributed as did several local contractors, notably A&R Construction, Inc. John Wathne, of Structures North provided, pro bono, engineering advice and design.
What a pleasure to have it back home again in 2022 in time for the holidays.
Hale Bradt now lives in Peabody and has been a volunteer caretaker of the Almy’s Clock for 18 years while he lived at The Essex Condominium in Salem.