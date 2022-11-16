Recently, I was in one of those places with TV screens everywhere. The screen with CNBC was in my area of the restaurant and my eyes were drawn to the current prices for stocks and commodities constantly rolling across the top and bottom of the screen. It was — as often has been the case recently — a bad day all around. Stocks prices were down, the cost of necessities was high, inflation was soaring, and the price of oil was still high. At one point I overheard a snippet of the conversation at the next table, with one person painfully saying, “I don’t know what to do; I am worth a lot less than I used to be.”
What caught my attention was the phrase “I am worth less than I used to be.” For many of us this is a true statement of our economic situation these days. Quite clearly many of us are concerned about how the current economic challenges and downturns will impact our lives and those of our loved ones. and the present economic situation reminds us and religious institutions like churches, temples and synagogues that we must be there for people in times of economic crisis — just as we are when a hurricane hits and devastates places near and far distant. Indeed, the distance between Wall Street and Main Street is smaller these days. Certainly some folks in our community will need our help and support in these tough times.
But I also worry that when someone says, “I’m worth less than before,” he or she is also talking consciously or subconsciously about their intrinsic value. I know this from past experience. Some years ago a colleague of mine came to my office. He was the head of litigation at my old law firm — an important position as the litigation group was the largest in the firm. He was a first-rate lawyer and an even finer human being. As he sat down, he was close to tears. The firm had just determined each partner’s annual compensation and my friend had been clobbered — not because his work was poor but because the group had had a difficult year. He handed me a piece of paper and asked me to tell him what I thought. It was a hastily written resignation letter. We spent time talking and in the end he put the letter away and decided on a future course of action that has led him to a happy and successful career. I tell this story because my friend was linking his economic value with his true value as a human being — as a child of God. In that moment he saw himself as a failure and “worth less” simply because his compensation had been cut because of events beyond his control. William Sloane Coffin once wrote in his book “Credo”: “God’s love doesn’t seek value, it creates value.” My friend had lost sight of this.
In our fast-paced world of long hours and never-ending pursuit of success, we risk losing a hold on our value as beloved sons and daughters of God. When we find ourselves defined by our work and/or by the things we have or can acquire, we can be hit with a tremendous loss of self-esteem if we lose a job or we no longer have the money to do all we would like.
I would be the last person to minimize the difficulty in making ends meet when inflation is rising or the hardship caused by the loss of a job or a home. They can be devastating. There are mortgages and rent to pay, gas for the car to buy and food to provide for the table. But as we deal with these difficult times, let us never forget that God loves us. We are valuable, indeed, priceless in God’s eyes no matter what. The challenge in life is not to create value — we already have that — but to make a difference in our world with what we have, especially in the lives of those most in need.
Tom Lenhart, after practicing law for many years in Washington, D.C., became a UCC minister in 2005. He is presently assisting at the First Church in Ipswich.