It started in a little movie theater at Rutgers nearly 50 years ago. My roommate Bobby and I went to see a double feature. The first film was “Reefer Madness.” The second was something called “Freaks.” We were stunned to the core by this 1932 horror film about circus sideshow performers.
On the walk back to our apartment we decided that we had to give it legs. The annual Gobbler reunion was born.
Planning began in earnest for a bash inspired by the movie’s themes of inclusion, brotherhood, acceptance, and its vive la difference spirit. Give rise to the freak in all of us. It was Halloween season so it seemed to make perfect sense.
The first Gobbler got started late and went into the early morning. We used a makeshift chalice to reenact the wedding toast, and carved a pumpkin for ghoulish effect. Costumes were optional.
Friends from college; the North Shore; the Paterson, New Jersey, neighborhood of my youth; family and work colleagues near and far now attend the gig staged on a rotating home and away basis on the last Saturday of October. Over the years it’s been held at town halls, rotary clubs, boat clubs, restaurants, and beer halls throughout the region.
The Gobbler has grown to touch four generations. My wife Barbara, four kids, their wives, significant others and friends are all caught up in the lore. They proudly share stories of their great moments in Gobbler history.
My personal favorite memories go back to the early days. Like the time that Bobby dropkicked the pumpkin, with seeds flying everywhere, when the chant for more beer became overbearing. Or when our regular band, The Barons of Brain Matter, canceled at the last minute. On a shoestring budget I hired an inexperienced high school ensemble that played “Stairway to Heaven” all night since that was the extent of their repertoire. Then there was the time that I wore a sundress and shower cap in honor of the film’s Pinhead Sisters. and the one when, during the Streaking craze, Hank and Pretzel partied in the nude.
The Gobbler is a combination of riff and ritual. I start with a cold opening. The regulars roll their eyes because they’ve heard some of the lines countless times before. We loop a PowerPoint show with hundreds of images from Gobblers past , and play “Freaks” on a wide screen. The film’s ceremonial mantra of “Gooble Gobble Gooble Gobble Be One Of Us We Accept You” is chanted in sync with the scene from the flick. Prizes are awarded to the Most Valuable Gobbler and Rookie of the Year. One year, our friend Jas was named MVG for delivering the words in his native Bosnian tongue.
Ken and Amy MacNulty have been going since 1976. “We’ve attended almost every one over the years,” Amy said. “We try to plan our travels around it. It’s a priority.”
Andy Tong, a social worker and musician now living in Honolulu, played at the early parties. “I lived in the apartment across the hall from Steve when I attended my first Gobbler. It took over the entire floor. The early Gobblers were raucous affairs. There was lots of drinking and dancing. As the years went by and people settled down, things got a little more sedate.”
We’ve lost a few Gobblers with the passage of time. Mark, Dave, and Larry died far too early. I’m proud to say that my dad and mom came to the 40th event before they passed.
The Gobbler is my favorite day of the year. It’s about keeping the life lessons of “Freaks” in the hearts and minds of generations. Passing the torch. It’s written in my will.
Be one of us. The tradition continues.
Steve Steinberg is an adjunct professor in MBA Programs at Endicott College, and owner of Steve Steinberg Brand Activation. He lives in Danvers.