Texas, on Feb. 4, for the second year in a row, had subzero and freezing temperatures throughout the state. Once again, there was no sight or sound of Texas Sen. Cancun Ted Cruz. The U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow ended Nov. 12, 2021.
The main agenda was to stabilize and decrease carbon dioxide emissions. There were a lot of wonderful and concerned people that attended the world conference. Greta Thunberg, a 17-year-old climate activist, unfortunately had a very accurate description of how the international conference unfolded when she stated, “All that is going to happen is ‘BLAH BLAH, BLAH BLAH BLAH, BLAH BLAH.’”
She was correct. The camaraderie that existed at the Paris conference had disappeared. Two of the three major players sent minor representatives and Zoom conferenced, looking to push their carbon emission pledges further down the road. There seems to be a huge disconnect of recognition and respect for the natural world. Besides wanting to put off carbon dioxide reduction agreements, there was a heavy emphasis about money — who is obligated to come up with it and who is to receive it. But the general attitude seems to be magical wishful thinking that they can make a deal with Mother Nature.
Mother Nature was unwilling to agree with the power brokers on the delayed CO2 pushback. She emphasized it by creating a path of destruction through five states on Dec.10. One of the tornadoes was revisited on Feb. 10 on the PBS News Hour. The biggest one, in Kentucky, brought the same application examination of light and wave scientific synthesis of the working platform of the James Webb space telescope. The amalgamated spectrum and wave analysis for the tornado showed why it formed the way it did. When formed, it went seven miles up into the atmosphere and reached wind speeds of more than 300 miles an hour with extended duration and length of destruction. Its evaluation has distinct similarities to planet Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. It has been noticed that during the past year there has been no off season for tornadoes on earth.
We are reaching the potential possibility as we continue to alter the chemical balance of the planet to create conditions that can form a massive tornado that can last for days, weeks or months, meandering around laying waste. Madagascar, on Feb. 8, was slammed into by Cyclone Batista. There are 92 deaths and 100,000 homeless reported. Devastating cyclones also appeared on Feb. 5, impacting shipping lanes and creating enormous winds and tropical precipitation.
In Glasgow, there were no comprehensive discussions about terrestrial keystone species, or aquatic keystone food species such as shellfish, shrimp, lobster and scallops, or about ocean warming, or overfishing. Just a weak blip. On Jan 12, a paper was released in The Washington Post stating that the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 96% of the world’s oceans. The polar regions and oceans control the weather patterns of the planet. Oxygen levels and the PH balance of the oceans are heading in the wrong direction.
What’s left of the 257 world’s great forests, and all the life forms within them, are in urgent danger. The number one oxygen absorber, the Amazon rainforest, lost 5,000 square miles between August 2020 and July 2021. The number two oxygen absorber, the Tongass Forest, the last Ancient Forest on earth, is the only place there are groves of trees between 1,000 and 2,000 years old, with a vibrant ecosystem, and is under U.S. jurisdiction. It is also under imminent threat of destruction.
With all the cascading impending extinctions, mankind is one of them, on the precipice of becoming a failed species. One that could make mankind a failed species is on the horizon and looming. It is the glacial Greenland melt, which in the past year has gone from 880,000 tons of fresh water a day into the North Atlantic to 1.4 million, diluting ocean salt water, and putting the Gulf Stream’s natural conveyer belt’s reliability and effectiveness in question. If the Gulf Stream stalls and/or stops, the planet may turn into a snowball once again.
If the issue is money, it’s obviously simple to solve. There are vast liquid assets in financial institutions around the world that have questionable sources of origin between $40 trillion and $50 trillion in cash. These could be easily liberated by a half dozen leaders in Glasgow, and put to positive global use.
Joni Mitchell, who was just honored at the Kennedy Center, has a lyric from her legendary iconic composition, “Woodstock,” that is very reflective about our place in the time of man today. “We are stardust, we are golden. We are billion year old carbon – caught in the devil’s bargain – and we’ve got to get ourselves back to the garden.”
The window of time for change is still open.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance journalist based in Salem.