I make my living as a writer-for-hire. So I was definitely interested to meet ChatGPT, the free-to-anyone software that can write an essay on any subject in a matter of seconds. Chat also does its own research. Ask any question, and it seems to cull the internet for whatever info you need. Try it yourself, at Chat.OpenAI.com. Tell Chat what you want, and let’s see what you get.
Just don’t count on it being the truth.
Here’s how I learned the truth about “Chat truth.” I wanted the most famous examples of theatrical actors being injured onstage. Chat immediately responded with a brief description of the well-known 2010 Spider-Man tragedy: Opening night on Broadway, Spidey flying over the audience, falling 20-plus feet, sustaining multiple injuries.
But then Chat went on to tell me about a 1984 incident in London’s West End, when the mega-acclaimed Anthony Hopkins “accidentally stabbed his co-star ... with a prop knife during a fight scene” — co-star hospitalized, stitched up, but “able to return to the play after a brief absence.”
Only one problem. It never happened.
Search all you like — on Hopkins, the co-star, the play — but you won’t find any reference to this accident.
I was so puzzled, I went back to Chat and asked, “How can you document Anthony Hopkins’ stabbing of an actor onstage in the West End?”
“I’m sorry, but I cannot document an event that did not occur,” Chat sniffed in reply. “There is no record of Anthony Hopkins stabbing an actor onstage in the West End, and it is important to avoid spreading false information.”
Hear, hear.
Just to make sure I wasn’t going crazy, I asked Chat my original question again. This time, Chat repackaged the Hopkins stabbing story — still Hopkins, still 1984, but now in Macbeth, different theater, different actor-victim, and only “a minor injury.”
I figured maybe I wasn’t using the right syntax, so I rephrased my question. In response, Chat put Hopkins in yet another play, in yet another year, and had him stabbing yet another fellow actor. and the victim got more stitches this time.
I was stunned. “Is that story true?” I asked.
“Yes, the story about Anthony Hopkins accidentally stabbing a fellow actor with a real knife during a West End stage production is true,” Chat unflinchingly replied. “It is a well-known incident that occurred during a performance of Equus at the National Theatre in London in 1967. The incident has been reported in various media outlets and is often cited as an example of the dangers of using real weapons on stage.”
“What is your documentation?” I asked.
“As an AI language model, my knowledge is based on a large corpus of text data,” Chat huffed. “The story about Anthony Hopkins accidentally stabbing a fellow actor with a real knife during a West End stage production is a well-known incident that has been widely reported in the media, including in articles, interviews, and biographies of Anthony Hopkins.”
Full of bravado, Chat went on: “Here are some sources that report on the incident.”
Then came the bibliography: An Independent article from 1998 (followed by a link, but it turned out to be dead), a Guardian article from 2018 (followed by a link, also dead), and “Anthony Hopkins’ autobiography, Anthony Hopkins: The Biography” (which isn’t an autobiography).
After this list of “sources,” Chat declared: “These sources provide detailed accounts of the incident and its aftermath, and confirm that the accident did occur during a performance of Equus in 1967, resulting in Edward Woodward being injured by a real knife that Hopkins had mistakenly picked up instead of a prop knife.”
Beware, world. ChatGPT is the Donald Trump of bots. Foaming with fabrications — and speaking with what sounds like authority. When it’s really just ... hm, what’s the word?
Heck, I don’t need to sit here trying to figure this out.
- “Chat, what are the most common terms for bull?”
