Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s historic inauguration gave Bay Staters much to be proud of this year. Campbell became the first Black woman to hold statewide office in Massachusetts. During her inaugural address, it was clear that her priorities reflect the issues that are top of mind for citizens across the state. She also gave us a window into her journey to the commonwealth’s top law enforcement official.
In her inaugural speech, AG Campbell used her lived experience as a backdrop for how her worldview and sense of justice were shaped. She gave a heart-wrenching account of losing her parents and her twin brother, who died in state custody while awaiting trial. She described how she and her brothers went in and out of foster care and were raised in public housing, often staying with family members for periods of time.
Campbell leveraged these experiences to inspire and elevate those who feel like they are on the margins of society. She shared her hope that they “will feel less invisible, despairing and lonely because there continues to be a shining example of what is possible.” Campbell’s message of equity and inclusion stands in stark contrast to the antics of AGs in other states, such as Texas’ Ken Paxton, who is busy bragging about his anti-immigrant lawsuits, retaliating against his own advisors who dare blow the whistle on his corruption, and going after tech companies based on absurd allegations of “anti-conservative bias” to rally his radical base.
The attorney general laid out an ambitious agenda confronting some of the most challenging issues Massachusetts is grappling with today. Campbell dedicated herself to fighting for our immigrant neighbors who are burdened by scams and wage theft. She vowed to protect women’s reproductive freedoms amid unprecedented legal assaults. She pledged to do more to get the illegal firearms and “ghost” guns, which have plagued Massachusetts communities, off the streets for good. Campbell also committed to fighting food insecurity by focusing on price gouging and other consumer protection measures. This is crucial for a state where 1 in 11 children — and almost a half-million people — are facing hunger.
And she’s already making good on these promises, building a dedicated gun safety and enforcement unit within the AG’s office and hiring reproductive justice leaders to protect access to critical reproductive care in our state.
Nobody said tackling these problems would be easy, but it is reassuring that AG Campbell will be the one on the beat. She certainly has big shoes to fill after Gov. Maura Healey’s eight years of meritorious service as attorney general. But Andrea Campbell is hitting the ground running to deliver results for Massachusetts.
Keith Sonia is a public affairs consultant with over a decade of experience working in campaigns, government, and academia. He lives in Beverly, where he is the incumbent Chair of the Beverly Democratic City Committee.