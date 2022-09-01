One of the nicest parts of being a newspaper columnist is the opportunity it gives me for conversation with many people. Over the past 23 years of writing approximately 750 columns for The Salem News, I have received roughly 3,200 emails and handwritten letters with thoughts, comments, and reactions from readers.
As a bonus, these notes come from a diverse assortment of people. Depending upon the subject of a given column, I’ve heard from liberals, conservatives, atheists, believers, blacks, whites, scientists, veterans, students, businessmen, public officials, and young and old people.
I reply to every communication I receive. I respond to the substance of the comments, or the questions that people ask. Many people will then write back, and we may engage in a discussion that spans three or four emails from each of us.
Most people who write to me — whether or not they agree with a particular column — write a civilly-worded email. If they are upset by a column, they may write sharply and bluntly, but for the most part they focus on issues.
In this business — the practice of writing about and discussing current affairs — it helps to like people, and I do. To express my opinions logically and respectfully in a column, to address a diverse audience, and to hear and reply satisfactorily to the thoughts of others, it will go a lot better if I hold a basic sympathy for all of us in this dissonant world.
It helps to recognize that every person — without exception — is a product of his entire life. Who he is today — whatever political opinion, level of knowledge, or emotional condition he has — is a product of every experience, influence, and event of his life.
Whoever you are, it has been your family, upbringing, religion (or not), schooling, friends, military service, occupation, trauma, health, success, failure, and income that have played parts in forming you.
Also contributing to that list of what shapes people — especially today — are the powerful forces structuring society itself. The design of capitalism, the web platforms and social media, automation technology, and constant advertising all exert a tremendous influence on American citizens.
Whatever our age, gender, or color, not one of us is immune to the water we swim in. If you are 60 years old, for example, who you are today — in most cases — took 60 years to build. We have some choice, of course, in the matter of who we become — some free will and independence — but probably substantially less than we think.
What I have heard in recent years from nearly everybody who has written to me — regardless of their political orientation — is an expression of anxiety. Comments frequently refer to difficult, unresolved problems that the nation or the world is facing. Readers often express a frustration or a helplessness to effect change at any scale that would make a difference.
What strikes me is the commonality of feeling among the writers. While they are liberals or conservatives — or some don’t say — they share the feeling that the ordinary citizen has little control over events. Today, they also see that longstanding systems, patterns, arrangements, and stabilities are increasingly disrupted or breaking down.
Now, here I’m going to sidestep the fact that I believe that some of the commenters have helped society to reach its deteriorating condition. Those who deny that global warming is human-accelerated, who think Trump won the 2020 election, or who think capitalism can operate largely free of regulation bear some responsibility for the building crises around us.
But stepping back, and remembering the dynamics of how every person is formed — and how each of us comes to “know” what we know — we share that too-often-unconscious formation process as a connection with every other ordinary citizen in the nation and world.
Remember, no ordinary citizens — Democrat or Republican — invented the internet and social media, decided to base our economy on fossil fuels and infinite growth, created globalization and worldwide supply chains, launched a pandemic and a war, or built any of the many large, structural arrangements of our societies.
Yet those global forces and realities — which nobody asked our permission to develop over the last 45 or 50 years — are undermining our societies and threatening the continued existence of civilization itself.
The systems of web media and newsfeeds especially — which no citizen requested — have specifically targeted the impressionable and pushed us all apart. Those systems — and the global economy — most benefit the rich and the powerful. Fundamentally, the rest of us are marks.
Ordinary people are right to feel anxious. Experiencing or observing inflation, layoffs, gig jobs, lousy pay, personal debt, droughts, energy shortages, blackouts, political division, pandemics, war, rationing, and a biosphere in crisis, people fear that the future will contain worse.
Because of polarization, citizens can be anxious about different things. But seeing the bigger picture — the fragile state of societies everywhere, and how humans develop — should act as a mechanism to create an organic solidarity among ordinary people.
For eventually, if we are to respond effectively to system- and civilization-level threats, ordinary citizens — not the power brokers — will have to find the ways to talk with each other, cooperate, and decide that they’d rather be a live brotherhood than a past society.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.